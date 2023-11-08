Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney share a sweet meeting

Summary Glen Powell and Sidney Sweeney, best known for their roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Euphoria, will star in the upcoming rom-com Any Bird But You.

The film, directed by Will Gluck of Friends with Benefits fame, is expected to be R-rated for sexual content and graphic nudity.

The new image from the film reveals a sweet encounter between Powell and Sweeney’s characters, Ben and Bea, at a table full of delicious sweets.





One anyone except you The image shows Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney sharing a sweet encounter in the steamy rom-com. Both stars are best known for their respective roles in the 2022 summer blockbuster sensation, Top Gun: Maverickand HBO’s popular teen drama, Excitement, Powell and Sweeney have teamed up for the buzzy rom-com that stars them as two people who hate each other but agree to attend a destination wedding in Australia as a couple. Have intention.

now, forward anyone except you Release date in December, a New image revealed from rom-com Via Fandango’s 2023 holiday movie previews.

The image shows Powell and Sweeney’s characters, named Ben and Bea, sharing an encounter in front of a table full of delicious sweets.

what to expect from anyone other than you

Earlier this year when anyone except you While filming was still underway in Sydney, before it even had a title, photos of Powell and Sweeney in swimsuits set the Internet on fire. Anticipation only grew after the sensational footage was shown at CinemaCon “lots of nude scenes“Powell and Sweeney are involved. A little surprised, anyone except you It is expected to be rated R for sexual content and graphic nudity, although it has not yet received an official rating from the MPA. anyone except you It was directed by Will Gluck, who had prior experience directing a stellar R-rated rom-com, friends with benefits,

There was a lot of stir for the first time after the explosive pictures and footage of the set. anyone except you The trailer revealed more about its plot and cast. After an amazing first date, Ben and Bea’s fiery attraction soon cools, but when they unexpectedly meet again at a wedding, they decide to come out as a couple. While most of the focus is on Powell and Sweeney, the cast also includes Alexandra Shipp, Gata, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney and Rachel Griffiths. New anyone except you The image, along with another upcoming trailer, should keep up anticipation for the rom-com’s release this December.

anyone except you Will be released in theaters on 22 December.

