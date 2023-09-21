Glen Schofield leaves Striking Distance after the failure of The Callisto Protocol – News PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series

Striking Distance CEO Glen Schofield is leaving the Krafton-owned studio after its debut game, The Callisto Protocol, failed to meet expectations.

A Krafton representative told Bloomberg that Schofield has “decided to pursue new opportunities” and that Striking Distance’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer will also leave the company voluntarily.

Schofield, former CEO of Sledgehammer Games and Visceral Games, best known as co-creator of Dead Space, founded Striking Distance in 2019 with the goal of creating an original narrative experience in the PUBG universe. The project evolved over time into a sci-fi survival horror game that is no longer tied to the actual battle.

The Callisto Protocol received a lukewarm reception when it launched last December, a month before EA released a remake of Dead Space to critical and popular acclaim.

In January, one analyst said that Krafton was aiming to sell five million copies with The Callisto Protocol, but that after a slow start it would struggle to reach two million by the end of 2023.

Bloomberg reports that Striking Distance has laid off more than 30 employees in recent months and now employs about 90 people, according to its website. Striking Distance development chief Steve Papoutsis will replace Schofield as CEO.

Papoutsis was one of Schofield’s first hires at Striking Distance. He also previously worked at EA’s Visceral Games, where he led development of the Dead Space franchise and eventually became general manager of Activision’s Sledgehammer Gamed following Schofield’s departure.

Schofield called his departure from Striking Distance “It’s bittersweet, but I know the studio is in great hands.“.

In this third-person narrative horror game, set 300 years in the future, the player takes on the role of Jacob Lee: an unfortunate prisoner locked up in Black Iron Prison, a maximum security prison located on Callisto, the dead moon of Jupiter. When the other inmates begin to transform into nightmarish creatures, the prison descends into chaos. To survive, Jacob must fight his way to freedom and uncover the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique combination of hand-to-hand and ranged combat, Jacob must constantly adapt his tactics to take on ever-evolving monstrous creatures and find as many new weapons, items, and abilities as possible to prevail against the growing threat posed by the horrors of the dead. Jupiter’s Moon.
The Callisto protocol is an adventure and shooting video game developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton for PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series.

The release date of The Callisto protocol is December 2, 2022 for PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S.

