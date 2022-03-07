Glenda Morejón, from competing with hollow shoes in 2017 to gold medalist in the 2022 World Walking Championships | Other Sports | sports

The path traveled by the Ecuadorian walker Glenda Morejón (Ibarra, May 30, 2000) towards the world consecration in Oman 2022, this Saturday in the 35-kilometer test, has been long, difficult, sacrificed, with plenty of obstacles, and many shortcomings.

However, due to the lack of government support, the national walk star quickly responded with an international title obtained in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2017.

Morejón’s achievement had universal resonance when it became known that she was sent to the under-18 world championship to compete with hollow shoes. Today, in the hour of greatest glory of the Ecuadorian athlete, some of those responsible for that shame congratulate her, effusively, through social networks. And the current public sports authorities in the country do not escape the opportunity to jump on the bandwagon of victory.

On July 15, 2017, the tricolor, then 17 years old, recorded 22 minutes, 32 seconds, 30 hundredths in the 5-kilometer walk. That day Morejón left behind the Turkish competitor Meryem Bekmez (22m32s79c), and the Russian Elvira Khasanova (22m35s72c).

After the success of the imbabureña in Nairobi, several third-world events that occurred behind the scenes were made public. Coach Giovan Delgado commented, when Morejón returned to Ecuador, that for the U-18 World Cup “Glenda was in excellent condition” and that “to think that the title was not impossible”. For this reason, in Ibarra, there was an arduous task before the trip to Kenya to collect funds.

Sale of pussies to travel

“The family and Glenda herself dedicated themselves to selling chochos, sausages and other things at events. In addition, the boys from the Tarquino Altamirano Athletics School made a collection. The Sports Federation of Imbabura also supported. About $1,200 was collected, revealed Guayaquil-born Delgado, who did not go to Kenya and technically advised his pupil by phone.

Based on a talk with the athlete’s parents, Luis Morejón and María del Carmen Quiñones, on July 21, 2017, EL UNIVERSO reported that “the biggest obstacle (for the U-18 world champion walker) is economic. The $60 scholarship she receives from the Imbabura Sports Federation is not much, if one takes into account that the household is supported by what Mrs. María del Carmen can earn at a fruit stand she has in the Mercado 24 de Mayo, in Otavalo. Don Luis is a teacher, but he does not work. Years ago he looked for a job and they didn’t hire him anywhere. He then preferred to take care of his children and take care of the house”.

perforated shoes

EL UNIVERSO added in that publication five years ago that “the needs were reflected in the fact that Glenda Morejón did not have a pair of shoes to train in the days before the World Cup. The ones she had, from training so much, ended up with holes. So she (she) chose to practice with the same ones that she would compete in Nairobi, until she wore them down and drilled them in training. But those barriers only encouraged the athlete more” from Imbabura.

That the tricolor was crowned world queen sub-18, in the 5 kilometer walk, with semi-destroyed shoes had repercussions at all levels. “I regret what happened with Glenda Morejón. What a pity that it is only when a gold medal is brought that we discover the hero. That cannot happen again,” said Lenín Moreno, President of the Republic, on July 22, 2017. The official interest came too late.

“The shoes normally last two months, but in the last training the pair only lasted three weeks and with the patch I put on it, one month,” said the walker’s father.

‘Holes in part of the heel’

In a note on Trade, In 2017, the father of the under-18 world monarch asked for more support for Glenda Morejón. “She told (Don Luis) that before her trip (to Nairobi she) had to wear her competition shoes in training; That’s because her practice shoes had holes in her heel. He patches them himself, but says that this time it was impossible to repair them. Together with her daughter’s coach, Giovan Delgado, they agreed that she wear the main shoe, so as not to interrupt her preparation, “she reviewed herself.

Joining the complaints five years ago was Jefferson Pérez, gold (1996) and silver (2008) medalist at the Olympic Games. “It’s frustrating. I read headlines that history repeats itself, from Jefferson Pérez to Glenda Morejón, because we both wear broken, mangled shoes. A necessary transformation has not been generated in the national sport,” said the former Azuayan marcher.

On July 27, 2017, Morejón, in statements reproduced by the newspaper The North, from Ibarra, stated the following about the help assigned to him by the Ministry of Sport: “I was surprised that they put me in category D (of the High Performance Plan). I thought it was going to be in another series above. I will receive 300 dollars. It’s not even a basic salary. That’s not fair”.

‘How much more do you want to give him?’

Faced with widespread reproaches for the small amount, in a radio interview Roberto Ibáñez, Undersecretary of Sports at the time, reacted on the same date that Morejón protested. “They say $300 is nothing! My God, she’s a 17-year-old girl! How much more do they want to give her? Less than 24 hours later, via Twitter, Ibáñez made a clarification: “The Ministry of Sports allocated $15,000 for the remainder of the year (2017) in favor of Glenda. The 300 (dollars) I referred to is for her personal expenses.”

On July 10, 2019, Andrea Sotomayor, no longer a minister but demoted to Secretary of Sports in the Moreno regime, explained that the issue of Morejón’s shoes with holes served as an ‘alert’. “In Glenda’s case, when she won her (gold) medal, she made us realize that her category (juvenile) should be in High Performance. I always thank her for making us realize that. But she came to Nairobi to win a medal with state money, there was some help”.

‘we just arrived’

And in EL UNIVERSO Sotomayor remarked, also in 2019, that it was not the absolute responsibility of the State portfolio. “Let’s remember that we came (to the position) in May 2017 and Glenda competed in June 2017 (it was actually in July)”.

Among Morejón’s other achievements, in addition to the one achieved in Nairobi in 2017, and the one he reached in the Seniors World Cup this Saturday, in Oman, the first place of the International Marching Grand Prix of La Coruña, Spain, in 2019 stands out. (test considered world heritage of that sport by the International Athletics Federation), which gave him the direct ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games.

He also won the gold medal in 10 kilometers at the U-20 Pan American Games in Lima 2019; in 2021 she kept the titles of the South American sub-23, held in Guayaquil; and won at the Youth Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia; and last February Morejón was first in the 20-kilometre march in the Sudamericano de Lima.

The success of the Ibarra native in Oman 2022, with a time of 2 hours, 48 ​​minutes, and 33 seconds, led to Ecuador’s first title in a team event in these championships, along with her teammates Paola Pérez (fifth, with 2h53m58s) , Magaly Bonilla (sixth, 2h54m39s), Karla Jaramillo (seventh, with 2h56m14s) and Johanna Ordóñez (ninth, with 2h59m57s). (D)