Glenn Close: 75 years old and does not stop working

In four decades of career, Glenn Close has always boasted of “living away from Hollywood” and venturing into roles of all kinds. That is why he did not hesitate to learn to speak Persian to join the cast of “Tehran”, the Apple TV + series that delves into the conflicts in the Middle East.

“There is a real intention to do more diverse things. There is progress, in my case I’m 75 years old and I’m still working,” The actress explained during the presentation of the second season of this Israeli series, which Apple discreetly added to its television catalog in 2020 and has become one of its most valued titles.

Close, an eight-time Oscar nominee, She raises the profile of this international espionage thriller by playing the role of a Mossad agent, Marjan Montazeri, who tries to save a spy after her mission goes awry.

The series, shot in English, Hebrew and Persian, forced the veteran actress to learn dialogues in Persian (or Farsi), in addition to soaking up the customs and ways of dealing with the Iranian people.

“When you learn a language, you also know how people express themselves. I had a wonderful teacher, with whom I worked 3 days a week, and she explained to me that Iranians are very polite, they keep their forms,” ​​he assured.

Through eight fast-paced chapters, The first season of “Tehran” followed Tamar (Niv Sultan), a computer hacker working for the Israeli secret service who travels to Tehran to disable a nuclear reactor where an atomic bomb is being developed.

But the mission failed and, in the new batch of episodes, Tamar must find a way to get out of the country unharmed with the help of Marjan (Close’s character), a character who introduces the protagonist to the circle of Iran’s elites. , very rarely represented on screen.

Regarding the filming of the fiction in Athens, a city chosen for its similarities with Tehran, Close highlighted the diversity of the entire team that worked with her.

“In the first scene I shot, I walk into a hospital and I’m being escorted by an agent. I later learned that this actor was an Iranian refugee, playing a Revolutionary Guards agent for an Israeli production,” Close said.

“I’VE NEVER LIVED IN HOLLYWOOD”

The actress, known for works such as “Fatal Attraction” (1987) and “The Wife” (2018), had not worked for the small screen for more than ten years but recognized that the increasingly international perspective of television encouraged her to give step.

“You no longer have to shoot everything in the US and in English for a story to have global impact. And I wanted to be a part of that,” he said.

In fact, although Close is one of the most beloved women in Hollywood, she has always remained aloof from the sometimes frivolous and self-serving life of the movie mecca.

“I have never lived in Hollywood, I have always been on the East Coast. I started in the theater and I have chosen my roles by intuition. I am still not aware of all the paperwork behind our profession” he declared.

What she is aware of is how “close” the long-awaited film adaptation of “Sunset Boulevard” is, the musical with which the actress triumphed on Broadway and that many believe will be the role with which she will finally get his well deserved Oscar.

“In this profession, everything is about building, being someone for whom people will invest not only money but also their emotions,” he concluded.