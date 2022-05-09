Gleyber was the hero of the Yankees in J1
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres hit the go-ahead home run leading off the ninth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Sunday in the opener of their doubleheader.
Torres gave the Yankees their third victory of the season in which he lays the opponent down on a pitch from John King (1-1) on a 3-1 count to deep right field. His fourth home run this year led New York to its 12th win in 13 games.
Torres also had a game-ending single on April 23 against Cleveland and now has seven career game-winning hits, including two home runs.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning after Rangers starter Dane Dunning missed his no-hit attempt by giving up an infield single from Aaron Judge to lead off the inning.
Yankees starter Gerrit Cole gave up one run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out 10, walked one and threw a season-high 114 pitches, hitting 100.6 mph on the radar.
For the Yankees, the Venezuelan Torres 4-2 with a run scored and an RBI, and Marwin González 3-0.
For the Rangers, the Cubans Adolis García 4-1, and Andy Ibáñez 2-0.