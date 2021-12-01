gliding on a sea of ​​alien clouds

L’Ultra-vacuum it is a concrete black mud that affects the ground, and at the same time something more subtle, which creeps into the meanders of the mind and between the folds of space-time. How can you even imagine being able to destroy such a threat? And no, crazy, desperate motivations are not enough, such as wanting to shoulder the burden of the world and of one’s own civilization. A Rei, the Voidrunner protagonist of Solar Ash, you need something else: superhuman agility, first of all, but also an out of the ordinary wit with which to solve the environmental obstacles that the new hostile terrain places in front of it, and a willpower such as to … no, we stop here .

Why not, the plot set up by Heart Machine It may not be the pinnacle of innovation, but it’s damn well told, and it deserves to be experienced one twist after another. The narrative sector is more substantial and relevant than the first work of the American studio, that jewel called Hyper Light Drifter (here you can find the review of Hyper Light Drifter) which in 2016 projected them by right in the indie Olympus, and which, thanks to the five years of waiting, has placed not a few expectations on the shoulders of the new project.

Expectations perhaps tempered by the first, confusing trailers, and by an abrupt change of name (originally announced as Solar Ash Kingdom) which, these days, always evokes apocalyptic scenarios, internal problems, irreparable disasters. Nevertheless after having devoured it 100% in about ten hours, we are still here to think about the events of Rei, about the mysteries of the Umbra, the Veruki, the Elders and all the civilizations that our heroine will meet on her path, still entranced by what we have seen darting at supersonic speed on the screen of our PC. Because, however imperfect, at least for the writer, Solar Ash is part of the list of the most interesting titles of 2021 in no uncertain terms.

With your feet in the clouds

For those approaching the new Heart Machine title with the synapses still marked by the passage of Hyper Light Drifter, know that yes, there is some element in common, and at first Alx Preston, father-master of studio and games, he had even feared the idea of ​​a possible intertwining between the two titles, only to then do

partial turnaround with a generic “Yes, the universe is shared, but who knows, maybe some galaxy away“. The graphic palette is undoubtedly that, with the omnipresent purple and pink tones, as well as the stellar quality of the artistic sector, both sound and visual. But the similarities stop there, because Solar Ash is more forgiving and affordable, despite giving some particularly difficult moments too; but above all, the martial mechanicality and angularity of the past, visual and playful, are replaced by a harmonic dance, by softer and rounder contours, by Rei’s sinuous skating on a sea of ​​clouds that is liberating, dreamy; one of those experiences that fills the heart with joy.

The fight therefore takes a back seat, at least that against the common monsters, useful to spice up the experience and complicate life when they can, but the accommodating hitboxes and the overabundance of care already suggest that this is not the reason why. you are really there. The platformer soul is the centerpiece of it all: it is the extreme fluidity of the movements of the Voidrunner to keep you going, to make you lose yourself among the ruins of lost cities, lava lakes and poisonous canyons in search of anomalies to be cleaned up to weaken the Vestiges, gigantic creatures that preside over the various areas present, linked at the crossroads of what seems to be the only salvation for Rei and her people. Their elimination in fact feeds the Starseed, a mysterious and enormous structure planted in the heart of the planet, perhaps the key to preventing the Ultra-vacuum, a black hole, from engulfing it.

A planet on which the laws of physics no longer make sense, in which gravity plays tricks, in which between clouds and platforms connected to each other by improvised rails or filaments activated by the player solving intuitive but intricate environmental puzzles, one passes much of the time to whiz across the sky, like a Sonic, but more dynamic and stylish. The levels are huge and very vertical, already satisfying in themselves thanks to the sublime aesthetics, but made even more enjoyable by a whole series of shortcuts to be activated to simplify the ascent in the event of a fall, or to move more easily between a portion of map and the other.

Each area deserves more than a turn, both to recover some plasma, with which to restore the vacuum cells (which function as a shield and offer, in practice, an extra life point), and to find figures necessary for the completion of very few but

significant side missions, valuable for the purposes of lore, but also for obtaining armor they offer perk extra. And the pleasure of having to strive to understand how to continue or how to reach a certain area, perhaps custodian of the reports of the members of Rei’s crew, is continuous and constant, weakened only by a frustrating failure to use intermediate checkpoints. In reality they are present and frequent, but they come into operation only in the event of death (however, leaving them with only one life point) and not after an erroneous fall from hundreds of meters high, which forces a lot of effort to return to the summit.

In the shadow of the giants

A paradox when compared with the massive and epic boss fights, difficult but also permissive in their offer to the player all the time, between one phase and another of the clash, to scour the area in search of shields with which to return to action

stronger than ever. Even after having the wrong sequence of attacks to be inflicted, which results in a failure that is not at all punitive. Halfway between Shadow of the Colossus and a frenetic and adrenaline-pumping rhythm game, Solar Ash asks the player to climb on the back and limbs of the colossus on duty, and to hit, within a short period of time, some nerve centers. Some are reached by skating, sprinting and jumping steeply, using the common and only shot available; others are instead more comfortable to attack using Rei’s two other abilities, namely the grappling hook, also essential in the exploration phase thanks to the dedicated grips, and the time shift, a slowing down of the surrounding world that allows you to aim better in the most chaotic moments.

It’s such a simple mechanic – almost a modernized, hypervitaminized QTE – and replicated on several occasions, both in the anomaly cleaning phase and in the boss fight, yet damn addicting thanks to a crazy rhythm, dynamism and spectacularization supported by an entertainment park

simply sublime. A bit like all the aforementioned artistic direction and a textbook UX / UI, which set new standards for the industry. Although the camera sometimes fails to keep the heat and turmoil of what happens on the screen at bay, the player always manages to understand where to go, thanks to an intelligent interface perfectly integrated into the experience, which explains what to do and where is the next focal point without engulfing the general rhythm. The result is crazy adrenaline-pumping sequences, in which, one fight after another, muscle memory is the master, with the brain no longer able to keep up with Rei and her superhuman agility.

Cross and delight

Here, perhaps also in its ability to fry the player’s synapses, Solar Ash is reminiscent of Hyper Light Drifter, but also Super Mario Galaxy and Gravity Rush in its ability to play upside down with gravity: successful playful citations well blended in experience, which are paired with the mentions of the soundtrack to a certain Vangelis, sidereal and icy as only a planet close to annihilation can be. Not at all invasive, the soundtrack delicately underlines the exploration and becomes more intense and pompous in the most excited moments. Too bad, however, that the praises stop at the quality of the musical compositions, given that the PC version we tested was marred by quite frequent audio bugs. The team reported them to us in advance, along with placeholder terms in the translated versions (including the Italian one) and some sporadic glitches, adding that a D1 patch is ready to fix them.

As for the second problem, we only found one really annoying in the final fight, fortunately not game-breaking and not even so catastrophic, in practice. As for the Italian localization, the provisional terms are only the least of the problems: in some cases the adaptation seemed lazy, with ways and tenses completely stoned, in others bad and fruit of a machine translation clumsily revised (or at least, that is the hope). In order to understand each other, “Void Relay“to translate” Voidrunner “? Seriously?

We would like to close with a few more lines on the already praised artistic sector, however further emphasize the beauty of the sea of ​​clouds on which Rei skates, the dreamlike character design, the bright and gaudy colorsi, the monstrous care placed in the

details of settings and mammoth bosses. Or again, the fluid and very soft animations, the dreamy and saturated backdrops, or even the short animated sequences in black and white that embellish and emphasize the key moments of the story, just to mention what has already been seen in the latest trailers published by Annapurna – publisher who sees us longer and longer and who did not miss this pearl of Preston & associates too. Even the map, in its useless practicality (in fact, it only serves to teleport from one biome to another), has a simply stupendous style: every little element, even reaching the icons in the menus, has its own identity and reason to exist in this little, great jewel.