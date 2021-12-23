Glitch (?) On Warzone: 70-level weapons (with all accessories unlocked) with a single headshot

Warzone Verdansk – Only two weeks after the farewell of Verdansk the first messages have begun to appear in the community of nostalgic players who would like to return to the famous map of Eastern Europe.

There were numerous problems recorded on Caldera over the last ten days: from the repeated crashes (reported a little by all devices) to the now well-known inconveniences that have characterized the sessions of console players, the launch of chapter one of Pacific has certainly not been among the best in the franchise COD.

The problems / bugs were then joined by real disappointments, as in the case of the failure to update the FOV editable for consoles (an update that was promised by the developers, and of which nothing is known at the moment), and it is therefore clear that the climate in the community is not exactly the best.

The last bug reported was identified last night, and concerns for example the gas stations scattered on the map. As known, the shops are an essential part of the games in battle royale, since they have upgrades and equipment that are absolutely essential for us to hope to win the game.

It is therefore clear that if the shops do not work well for the players it can become an almost insurmountable problem as well as absolutely frustrating.

Unfortunately, however, we must point out that console players (also in this case) have confirmed sudden stops, lag spikes of even 5/10 seconds and even instant disconnections when interacting with a purchasing station.

At the moment the devs have not communicated anything about it, but given the seriousness of the problem we are sure that they will deal with it in a very short time.

On the matter Caldera Yes/Caldera no it must be said that the population of Warzone she seems to have generally enjoyed the new map, despite having remained firmly in love with Verdansk.

Certainly also due to the numerous problems of the last few days, the feedback from the players has undoubtedly increased to get back too Verdansk in the playlist of Warzone, in fact asking for the possibility of being able to play on both maps at will.

How long Caldera is extremely fascinating, a part of the player would still very much like to be able to throw themselves on the note Verdansk (where however the problems were not lacking … we would not want to risk passing for those with short memories).

Do you like Caldera or do you miss Verdansk? from CODWarzone

In a phase like this, for example, in which not a few players have reported problems and bugs in the sessions on Caldera, a “second option” would be available (Rebirth is too small to be evaluated as an alternative to the classic BR) for everyone, even for those who did not like the updates of Pacific.

The problem of Activision’s quality testers

Even though we find ourselves perhaps in the most delicate moment in the whole history of Warzone, in which every day a massive new problem comes to the door that disturbs the gaming sessions, it seems that at the moment in Raven Software they do not need their quality testers too much, given that despite having now reached the seventeenth day of this team’s strike, the management of the company has not yet deigned to respond.

The protest was born in early December, when Raven decided to fire some employees in his QA (quality assurance) sector after promising them an increase in salary …

Warzone: Metaphor offers the first “hybrid” loadout (with Vanguard) with Double Barrel AKIMBO and AK47!

We just have to “wait”, with the hope that the new updates coming (starting from this afternoon’s patch) will be useful to improve the situation on Warzone.

We have been striking for close to 17 days now with no response to our demand: those laid off from Raven QA must be reinstated. Soon we will be starting our paid holiday vacation (which was fought for by workers organizing). – ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) December 22, 2021

What do you think about community? The discussion, as always, is open!

