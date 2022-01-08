Global agreements announced between Stellantis (formerly Fiat-FCA) and Amazon

The automotive group Stellantis, which arose from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA, on the occasion of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, announced a series of multi-year global agreements with the giant Amazon. The intention, thanks to the agreements made with Jeff Bezos’ multinational, is that of to transform Stellantis into a “green” and high-tech automotive group.

Amazon and Stellantis will implement the Stellantis digital platform, STLA SmartCockpit, starting from 2024, with which on-board and infotainment software will be developed and with which the vehicle will become “intelligent”. STLA SmartCockpit development work will leverage the joint venture formed by Stellantis and Foxconn in 2021, Mobile Drive, to develop revolutionary digital cockpits and customized connected services: development of infotainment platforms, telematics and cloud services with software innovations that should include applications based on artificial intelligence, 5G communication, up-to-date over-the-air services, e-commerce opportunities and smart cockpit integrations.

The auto group also announced that it will use Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the preferred cloud provider for vehicle platforms and will provide live data streaming. AWS has more than 200 comprehensive services for compute, storage, database, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) , mass media and application development, distribution and management. AWS and Stellantis will launch collaborative engineering and innovation initiatives and tools to accelerate the bringing to market of new digital products and enhance the skills of Stellantis’ global workforce.

Additionally, in 2023, Amazon will be the first commercial customer for the new Ram ProMaster Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), useful for the further expansion of Amazon’s delivery network called Last Mile. “In support of The Climate Pledge and its commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2040, Amazon is transforming its last mile operations with new sustainable solutions,” reads the Amazon website.

“Working together with Amazon is an integral part of our capacity development roadmap, based on both internal skills development and critical partnerships with technology leaders, and will bring meaningful expertise to one of our key technology platforms, STLA SmartCockpit. [..] By leveraging artificial intelligence and cloud solutions, we will transform our vehicles into customized living spaces and improve the overall customer experience, making our vehicles the most desired and captivating place to be, even when you are not driving, ”stated Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis.

Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Stellantis to transform the automotive industry and reinvent the in-vehicle experience. [..] We are inventing solutions that will help Stellantis accelerate connected and personalized experiences on board the vehicle, so that every moment on the move can be intelligent, safe and tailored to each occupant. Together, we will lay the foundation for Stellantis to transform from a traditional automaker into a global leader in software-based development and engineering. ‘

