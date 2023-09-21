Global air traffic grew 31% in June; approaching pre-pandemic levels

Geneva.- The traffic Airport According to the latest data from the International Association of Air, passenger traffic increased by 31% in June compared to the same month last year and approached pre-pandemic levels (equivalent to 94.2% registered in the same month of 2019) . Transportation (IATA).

In the first half of the year, total air traffic was 47.2% higher than the same period in 2022, indicated the association, which includes more than 300 airlines and accounts for about 80% of the global market.

Traffic on domestic flights grew less in June, by 27.2% year-on-year, although in this case it is already above pre-pandemic levels, as it was 5.1% more than the same month in 2019.

Regarding the demand for international flights, in the studied month it increased by 33.7% year-on-year and is equivalent to 88.2% before the health crisis.

“The summer travel season is off to a great start, with double-digit demand growth,” said Willie Walsh, IATA Director General. He stressed that the figures “reflect good news for airlines, local economies and consumers.” Labor sectors that depend on tourism and travel.

The region where demand grew the most in June was Asia Pacific (90.1%, considering lower figures for 2022), while growth was 13% in Europe, 12.9% in North America and 18.7% in Latin America.

Among the airline sector’s major domestic markets, traffic by Chinese airlines grew by a strong 129.6%, while Japan grew by 33.8%, the United States by 8% and Australia by 8% year-on-year. Year decreased by 1.7%.

“Demand has been strong, but it could be even stronger,” Walsh stressed, citing organizational problems in meeting demand, which has resulted in delays and cancellations in some cases.

