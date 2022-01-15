Tech

global availability is growing and touts are forced to lower prices!

PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X

There seems to be positive news for anyone looking for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Apparently the availability of next-gen consoles is slowly growing and this would be forcing touts to lower prices so as not to be left with a fistful of flies in hand!

In fact, there are many touts who are forced to give up part of their undeserved earnings in order to be able to sell the consoles they have managed to grab. This simply means that elsewhere the console starts to be found at lower prices in bundles or at the list price without any bundle.

As for the Italian situation of PlayStation 5, at the moment everything is a bit stopped. As you know, the last major restockes took place at the end of the year, first with the PlayStation 5 restock done by GameStop on December 22nd and then the double night restock by Unieuro on December 29th and December 30th. In 2022, however, for now no restock, but there is some hope for next week. A message posted on GameStop’s Twitch channel anticipates a possible restock for next Wednesday.

Definitely better, at least from us, Xbox Series X situation. GameStop in fact still has some stock available. There are two purchase options, the classic smooth console at 499.98 euros, and Xbox All Access which includes in addition to the console 24 months of subscription to Game Pass Ultimate and a zero-interest financing and no additional costs in 24 installments of 32, 99 € / month. Here are the links to make it yours:

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

Source: GamingIntel


