Global Citizen 2023: Where to watch the event where Jungkook from BTS, Stray Kids and more will perform

The event aims to call on leaders to fight poverty and inequality. Many artists will give their shows to join this movement

Like every year, Global Citizen will be held, an event that brings together various celebrities and artists to call on world leaders and various companies to support certain social issues.

Global Citizen 2023 aims to call for action to end extreme poverty and promote equality, provide employment to those in need, and care for the planet.

On this occasion, many celebrities will attend the event and along with K-pop, Jungkook of BTS and Stray Kids will also be present. If you don’t want to miss his presentations, here we tell you everything you need to know.

Who will present at Global Citizen 2023?

A few days ago, the artists performing during Global Citizen 2023 were announced. Red Hot Chili Peppers are the headliners and are joined by Anita, Lauryn Hill, Conan Grey, D-Nice and Sofia Carson.

Apart from them, BTS’s Jungkook will also be performing, who has received huge success after the release of his solo song Seven.

On the other hand, it was planned that 3RACHA, a Stray Kids subunit composed of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, would perform at the Global Citizen Festival, however, their presentation has been modified after an accident in which Lee No, Hyunjin and Seungmin was involved. ,

Those in charge of being hosts and presenting the various sections and performances are: Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Daymond John, Eddie Izzard, Katie Holmes, Liza Koshy, Natasha Lyonne, Nozamo Mbatha, Vladimir Duthiers, Helena Gualinga and Moz Mahdara.

When and where to watch Global Citizen 2023?

It will be Saturday, September 23, when Global Citizen 2023 takes place in New York’s Central Park.

The event will begin at 1:55 p.m. Central Mexico time and will be broadcast live on YouTube and various social networks such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Apple Music, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music and Veeps will be some of the platforms that will also stream it.