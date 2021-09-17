Global Citizen Live 2021 artists line-up, where to see it in streaming

The Global Citizen Live 2021 is confirmed for September 25, will run for 24 hours and will feature a star-studded line-up who will perform COVID-safe shows on seven different continents. The event has ambitious goals in the plans, including 1 billion trees planted and preserved to help prevent global temperature rise, 1 billion vaccines for poorer countries, and meals for 41 million people on the brink of famine. To talk about it was doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO:

As rich countries are well on their way to reopening and returning to normal life, we now face a two-track pandemic of haves and haves. Over 75% of the more than 4 billion doses administered to date have occurred in just 10 countries while only 1% of people in low-income countries have received a dose. We cannot ignore this grave iniquity or be complacent about it. This remains a global crisis, with variants emerging from undervaccinated parts of the world continuing to threaten the lives and livelihoods of all. It will only end with fair global access to vaccines and other life-saving means, medical supplies “

Global Citizen Live 2021, audience present with strict rules

According to the organizers, all shows will comply with the latest COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

There will be a limited capacity event in Lagos, filmed in advance, with a fully vaccinated audience. Participants in Paris on the Champ de Mars must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and in New York, the Great Lawn festival in Central Park will require attendees to be fully vaccinated no later than two weeks before the concert or submit a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the show to gain admission. All people present must wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

Global Citizen Live 2021, cities and continents where the concerts will be held

The Global Citizen Live 2021 will bring together artists from six continents and will host a live concert from cities including Lagos, Paris, New York City, Rio, Los Angeles, London and Mumbai.

In New York it will begin on September 25th at 4pm, in Central Park on the Great Lawn. Central Park gates will open from 2pm (local time).

New York, artists line-up

Global Citizen has announced a list of stars who may appear live or in pre-recorded spaces in New York. The list includes Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Green Day, Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Keith Urban, Lorde, The Lumineers, Metallica, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Usher. They joined them in the following days Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang.

London, artists line-up (and there are also the Maneskin)

The Maneskin along with other big names in international music: Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers, Chic and Rag’n’Bone Man

Paris, artists line-up

Important artists on the lineup in Paris: Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, HER, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens along with a guest performance by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth and Fatma Said.

Los Angeles, artists line-up

From the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, they will perform Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer

Lagos and Rio, artists line-up

From Lagos, they will perform Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Made Kuti.

Alok, Criolo, Liniker, Mart’nalia will be the protagonists of the show from Rio together with the participation of Tropkillaz and Mosquito.

Mumbai, artists line-up

Global Citizen Live has also added Mumbai as one of the cities that will host a live. The ladder sees Amitabh Bachchan, the spiritual preacher Sadhguru, The actors Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The list of musicians includes Badshah, Amit Trivedi, Ajay-Atul and Tanishk Bagchi

Global Citizen Live 2021, where to see the event in streaming

Where can you stream the Global Citizen Live 2021? The website has announced to date that the show will air on ABC, ABC News Live, Channel 9 in Australia, BBC, Multishow and Bis in Brazil, TF1 / TMC in France, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Mediacorp from Singapore, TIME, Twitter and more. In Italy it will be possible to follow him in streaming on YouTube (click here)