Global Citizen Live, from Jennifer Lopez to Chris Martin: the big names in concert to save the planet

Posted on
They have renamed it the biggest concert in the world: 24 hours of uninterrupted rock, pop, rap, soul music from the stages of all five continents. A mega festival to call for an end to extreme poverty by 2030 and raise funds for the neediest countries. And the Global Citizen Live staged on Saturday 25 September from 7 pm.

The show saw hundreds of music greats in front of over 100,000 spectators in attendance and at least a billion viewers connected to the four corners of the planet.

To perform between New York, London, Paris, Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro, Sidney, Lagos, Seoul and Mumbai the likes of Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran. Space also for the Maneskin in connection from the French capital and for Andrea Bocelli from Tuscany.

The appeal of the organizers was addressed to all leaders (especially those of the G7 powers), to philanthropists from all over the world and to the private sector of large companies and multinationals, to make immediate decisions and invest heavily in the future. and on a sustainable development of the planet.

One of the stages of the new Live Aid it was precisely in the Big Apple, a Central Park. In addition to J.Lo they performed Chris Martin with Coldplay along with Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O’Connell, Lizzo, Cindy Lauper, Paul Simon. An emotional moment for the fans was then the kiss between Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes. On stage also the Prince Harry And Meghan Markle.

Global Citizen Live: the Maneskin performance from the Paris stage

