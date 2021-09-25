Global Citizen Live, the worldwide concert to save the planet

Defend the planet, fight poverty. It can also be done with the push that music can give, trying to unite the citizens of the world, the “global citizens” in a great campaign of pressure on governments and politicians. And that’s what will happen on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 September in livestreaming, in a sensational and unprecedented event, Global Citizen Live, which will go live on YouTube for 24 hours, the longest and most important global concert in history, a new one Live Aid worldwide, which this time will see the world united by the Internet. 24 continuous hours of entertainment and messages, with performances and participation by famous artists from all over the world, which will begin at 7pm on Saturday 25 September and will end at the same time on Sunday 26, an endless marathon that will involve many different cities across seven continents, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Mumbai, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles and Sydney. In Italy Global Citizen Live it will also be broadcast in its entirety, for 24 hours, on Sky channel 109, starting from Saturday 25th at 7pm; unencrypted on Tv8 the connection will open at 8.15 pm on Saturday and continue until 6 am the next day.

The cast is absolutely stellar, the concert is attended by Billie Eilish and Coldplay, Bts and Chic, Metallica and Stevie Wonder, Stormzy and Elton John, but the list also includes, in strict alphabetical order, Adam Lambert, Ajay-Atul, Alessia Cara, Alok, Amit Trivedi, Angélique Kidjo, Badshah, Black Eyed Peas, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Camilo, Charlie Puth, Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Criolo, Cyndi Lauper, Davido, Delta Goodrem, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Fatma Said, Femi Kuti, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Green Day, HER, Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Batiste, Keith Urban, Kylie Minogue, Lali, Lang Lang, Liniker, Lizzo, Lorde, Made Kuti, Mart’nália, Meek Mill, Mosquito, Muzi, My Morning Jacket, OneRepublic, Ozuna, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, Sho Madjozi, Tanishk Bagchi, The Lumineers, Tiwa Savage, Tropkillaz, Usher and many other artists and singers. Italy will also be represented, not only by Andrea Bocelli, known all over the world, but also by the very young and now unstoppable Maneskin, the spearhead of the new generation of young Italians. Not just music, however, why Global Citizen has called together activists, philanthropists, industrialists, politicians, world leaders, to illuminate a beacon on the problems of the environment and poverty in the world, convinced that “can end extreme poverty with the collective actions of Global Citizens throughout the world”.

It is the most ambitious project of Global Citizen, an organization founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2008, as Global Poverty Project and which has grown a lot over the years, opening offices in London, Berlin, Toronto, Lagos and Johannesburg and which now has its headquarters in New York. The successes of Global Citizen there have been many over the years, such as raising more than $ 118 million for a vaccination program in the countryside The end of Polio, or raising more than $ 2.3 billion for the Global partnership for education, chaired by former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard to give access to over 800 million children to educational programs, and the big event One World – Togheter at home organized together with Lady Gaga, with the participation of dozens of great artists, broadcast on TV all over the world during the lockdown, which raised $ 129.7 million, donated to many associations.

“Music, at all levels, unites,” he told us Blaec Von Kalweit, chief of staff at Global Citizen, “is able to transcend generations, genders, cultures, it is an extraordinary engine of change. Just think of what happened in 1985 with Live Aid and all the extraordinary things that came to life when music and commitment became one. Music changes the way people think, it helps to fight for important causes and we have been lucky to have the support of all the greatest artists in the world in our projects. “

The novelty of this event is the live streaming transmission through YouTube, “an important step because it allows us to reach a huge audience, beyond television, on smartphones, computers, tablets and television itself”. And above all to reach an audience of very young people: “Yes, the change in the habits of young people is clear to everyone, and reaching them with their instruments and music is truly unique. Music has always been the soundtrack of change, every time that artists take to the field we have seen an increase in the mobilization of young people, whether it is the battles for the environment or those of Black Lives Matter. To create a perfect balance between online and offline activism, music is essential. “