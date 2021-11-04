World

global CO2 emissions return to record levels

James Reno
Carbon dioxide emissions mainly caused by the use of fossil fuels are expected to rebound to pre-Covid levels in 2021, with China’s share growing to nearly a third of the total.

Furthermore, the study points out, emissions of highly polluting gas and coal will increase this year more than they decreased in 2020 due to the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “This report comes to terms with reality – commented co-author Corrine Le Querre, lecturer in the science of climate change at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom -.” It shows what is happening in the real world while we are here in Glasgow talking about how to tackle climate change. “


