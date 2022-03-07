Global deaths from COVID-19 will exceed 6 million | World

BANGKOK (AP) — The official global death toll from COVID-19 is poised to exceed 6 million, underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from over.

The milestone is a tragic reminder of the unforgiving nature of the pandemic, even as people are removing their masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the world. According to Johns Hopkins University on Sunday morning there were 5,996,882 dead and it was expected to surpass the 6 million mark over the course of the day.

The figure exceeds the populations of Berlin and Brussels combined.

Remote Pacific islands, whose isolation had protected them for more than two years, are now grappling with their first outbreaks and deaths, fueled by the contagious omicron variant.

Hong Kong, which is experiencing a precipitous rise in deaths, is testing its entire population of 7.5 million three times this month.

Despite its wealth and availability of vaccines, the United States is approaching 1 million deaths.

Death rates around the world remain higher among people who are not vaccinated against the virus, said Tikki Pang, a visiting professor at the National University of Singapore’s medical school and co-chair of the Asia Pacific Immunization Coalition. .

“This is a disease of the unvaccinated. Look at what’s happening in Hong Kong right now, the health system is overwhelmed,” said Pang, a former director of research policy and cooperation at the World Health Organization.

Despite the enormity of the figure, the world undoubtedly reached its 6 millionth death some time ago. Poor record-keeping and testing in many parts of the world have led to undercounting of coronavirus infections and deaths, as well as excess deaths related to the pandemic but not from COVID-19 infections, such as people who they died of preventable causes but were unable to receive treatment because hospitals were full.

An analysis of excess deaths by a team at The Economist estimates the number of deaths from COVID-19 to be between 14 million and 23.5 million.

Mexico has reported 300,000 deaths, but with little evidence, a government analysis of death certificates puts the number at nearly 500,000.

In India, the world was shocked by images of open-air pyres of bodies being burned as crematoria were overwhelmed. The country has recorded more than 500,000 deaths, but experts believe the real number is in the millions, mostly from the delta variant.