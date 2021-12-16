Global debt soars to record highs. IMF, interest rate risks – Economy

Global debt has soared with the pandemic to $ 226 trillion in 2020. And now its sustainability is at risk with the expected interest rate hikes by central banks. It is the photograph taken by the International Monetary Fund that does not hide its concerns in the face of record indebtedness in a scenario characterized by uncertainty and in which central banks find themselves fighting a rising inflation.

Global debt rose 28 percentage points last year to 256% of GDP, in what was the largest annual increase since World War II. Only in advanced economies did public debt go from 70% of GDP in 2007 to 124% of last year, while private debt went from 164% to 178% of GDP. According to data from the Bank of Italy, the Italian public debt began to rise again in October, reaching 2,710.3 billion, a level that was in any case lower than the record of 2,734 billion in August. The increase in global debt in 2020 was “justified by the the need to protect human lives, preserve jobs and avoid a wave of bankruptcies. If governments had not acted, the social and economic consequences would have been devastating, “says the Fund. Despite this, however, “the leap amplifies the weaknesses, especially in the face of a tightening of financial conditions”: the crucial challenge is to hit the “right mix” of fiscal and monetary policies in a context of high debt and high inflation .

Central banks, the IMF observes, are rightly shifting their attention to rising inflation and inflation expectations: “with the rise in interest rates, budgetary policy” must be revised to adapt to the new conditions. “A significant tightening of financial conditions would increase the pressure on governments, households and the most indebted companies. If the public and private sectors were to proceed simultaneously with deleveraging, then the growth prospects would be affected,” the experts note. Washington. Hence the invitation to find a balance between policy flexibility and the commitment to credible and sustainable fiscal consolidation plans: “this strategy would reduce debt weaknesses and facilitate the work of central banks in containing inflation”.