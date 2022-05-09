Global Observatory – The economy: between the statistical rebound and real growth

ANDn his participation in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), held in Washington, the governor of the Central Bank, Héctor Valdez Albizu, made reference to the performance of the Dominican economy.

In this regard, he maintained that this “has recovered faster than expected, with a notable growth of 12.3%, equivalent to an expansion of 4.7% compared to the real production level of 2019, prior to the pandemic.”

If, when the information on the growth of our economy in 2021 was originally offered, it had been done in the terms that we have just referred to, we would not have formulated any criticism. We would have simply remained silent.

Unfortunately, that was not how it was originally explained. Initially, there was a presentation of information out of context. It was said, purely and simply, that in 2021 growth had been 12.3% of GDP.

Presented like this, without referring to the deep drop in 2020, which was -6.7% of GDP, nor to the situation in 2019, prior to the pandemic, it was to make believe that our economy had really and effectively expanded by 12.3 %.

That, of course, was an act of manipulation and intellectual dishonesty, since it did not take into consideration that, coming from such a low point, of collapse, what had taken place in our economy was a statistical rebound.

In its report on the results of the Dominican economy in 2021, the Central Bank explained all this in a deliberately confusing way. At that time, he argued:

“GDP growth stood at 4.7% of GDP in 2021 compared to 2019, reflecting a real reactivation of the Dominican economy instead of a statistical rebound.”

Who ever said that 4.7% of GDP was a statistical rebound?

That 4.7% of GDP was the real growth of the Dominican economy in 2021, not 12.3%, which compared to the catastrophe of 2020, does reflect a statistical rebound.

What matters now, however, is that, with his intervention in the spring meetings of the multilateral financial organizations, the governor of the Central Bank definitively cleared up the mess and settled the dispute.

The return of the bounce

When it was believed that the debate on economic growth and statistical rebound had vanished from the scene of national public opinion, it now turns out, however, that as if by magic it has reappeared.

Indeed, in an interview conducted by the journalist and friend Katherine Hernández, from CDN and the Caribbean, with the president of Colombia and also a friend, Iván Duque, regarding my interventions on whether the growth of his country and the Dominican Republic was real or as just a bounce, this replied:

“It’s always good to rebound more than the rest of the world. But what has happened in Colombia and the Dominican Republic has been important, vigorous growth, with job recovery and poverty reduction.”

El Caribe titled the interview under the heading of Iván Duque: “Dominican Republic and Colombia show real growth, not rebound.”

It is evident that there is a communicational gap or cognitive dissonance between the headline of the information and its content that leads to a distortion of the news.

Nowhere in the transcribed text of the interview does President Duque state that the Dominican Republic and Colombia show real growth, not rebound. That is not said, in those terms, in any part of the interview. It is, therefore, a subjective interpretation of who he titled the news piece.

In answering the question, the Colombian president, intelligently, making use of irony, not only did not rule out that there had been a rebound in the economy of his country and the Dominican economy, but also implicitly recognized the phenomenon by stating that “it is always good to bounce more than the rest of the world.”

It was not the person who writes this, who supported the thesis of the mythology of economic growth by statistical rebound, but none other than ECLAC, in its preliminary balance of the economies of Latin America and the Caribbean in 2020.

ECLAC speaks

In that report, the United Nations regional body on economic issues began by explaining that the 2020 contraction, caused by the confinement forced by the pandemic, was -6.7% of GDP, the worst in more than 100 years.

Faced with such a tragedy, the governments of Latin America reacted by applying expansionary monetary and fiscal policies. This led ECLAC to maintain that “a positive GDP growth rate is expected for 2021, which fundamentally reflects a statistical rebound…”

Why would this expected GDP growth in 2021 be the reflection of a statistical rebound?

That answer is provided, with all the weight of her intellectual authority, by Alicia Bárcena, until recently the executive director of ECLAC. She said it like this:

“The growth dynamics of the region this year (2021), although it responds to the improvements in external conditions and the growing openness of the economies, is mainly explained by a very low base of comparison, product of the sharp drop in 2020 , which was -6.7%, the highest since 1900”.

Furthermore, to clear up all kinds of doubts or confusion regarding what he was arguing, he added:

“In all of Latin America, the growth rate is explained by a statistical effect. In the case of South America, we can determine that of the 5.9% growth projected for 2021, 70 percent of the figure is due to carryover, while only 30 percent of the data is genuine growth.

In relation to Colombia, ECLAC had projected that this Andean and Caribbean country would have a growth of 7.5%, but there are six points, or about 80 percent of that projection, which is statistical drag.

And indeed, it is. The statistical rebound, the result of the resounding fall of the economy, will always be different from the real, organic and genuine growth that it may experience.