Global Offensive free on PC

This video game from the Counter-Strike saga expands on the team action game that it pioneered when it came out more than 20 years ago and became one of the star titles in internet cafes. CS:GO includes new maps, characters, weapons and game modes, and offers updated versions of classic Counter-Strike content

CS:GO is a video game PC exclusive , so you won’t be able to download them on PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo video consoles. Currently, the development of the Valve studio is only found on its own digital store, Steam.

Despite the years that have passed since it was released, Valve’s continuous effort to update its product has made it still one of the most played titles and constantly, without requiring specific booms related to streamers or influencers. . According to Steam statistics, CS:GO is the Top 1 most played, with a peak of 800,360 simultaneous players.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a video game of what is considered free-to-play. Its download and use can be free, although it is complemented by a good number of optional purchases, mainly loot boxes that grant the most sought-after customization elements.

To download and play CS:GO for free, all you have to do is create a Steam account, the steps for which are as follows:

Access the Steam page or the PC application.

Choose “Login” in the upper right corner.

Choose “Create account” and enter your personal data.

By clicking Continue you will receive a validation email.

Congratulations, you are now a Steam member. In order to make purchases you will need to enter a valid means of payment.

Once you have your Steam account ready, also necessary to play, you can download it free of charge from its page in the store.

Minimum requirements for CS:GO on PC

Like any PC video game, we must be attentive to the minimum requirements to run this game. Otherwise, its free download will have been of little use to you if you can’t play it.

In the case of computers with a Windows operating system, these are the minimum hardware that you will need:

Operating system: Windows 7/Vista/XP

Windows 7/Vista/XP Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom X3 8750

Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom X3 8750 Memory: 2GB RAM

2GB RAM Graphics: 256MB or higher graphics card supporting DirectX 9 and Pixel Shader 3.0

256MB or higher graphics card supporting DirectX 9 and Pixel Shader 3.0 DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 15 GB of available space

If you use a Mac to play (you yourself, we are not going to judge you), the requirements become the following: