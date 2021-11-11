Global Prize 2021: the immigrant pupils prof and the renewable energy student awarded

He did not make it Mirko Cazzato, the twenty-year-old from Lecce engaged in the fight against bullying with his association ‘MaBasta’. The Global Student Prize He went to Jeremiah Thoronka, student from Sierra Leone, born and raised in a refugee camp. Its mission focused on renewable energies and thanks to its commitment it was born Optim Energy, a system that produces clean energy by exploiting heat, vibrations and climate. It will have a rich prize from 100 thousand dollars that you can use to grow your project. He will use them to bring Optim Energy to the countryside where farmers still live in the dark. His country, Sierra Leone, still has 89% of the population without electricity. But Jeremiah’s commitment has allowed 150 families and 15 schools to have electricity. He is therefore the student who is no longer a nerd but who spent the most for his classmates and the community. This is the meaning of the award given by the actor Hugh Jackman.

At the same time, the Global Teacher Prize which for this edition went to Keishia Thorpe, a teacher at the International High School Langley Park in Bladensburg, United States. To be rewarded was his commitment to students through a non-profit organization against the risk of dropping out with scholarships and help to continue their studies. A strong sense of solidarity towards immigrant students also given by its past. In fact, Keishia arrived in the US from Jamaica and has been teaching English to a large percentage (95%) of children in poverty for sixteen years. The cash prize for the teacher is one million dollars.