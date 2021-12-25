News

Global Research Interest In ‘NFT’ Surpasses ‘Crypto’ For The First Time Ever By CoinTelegraph

Photo of James Reno James Reno33 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read


© Reuters. Global research interest in ‘NFT’ surpasses ‘crypto’ for the first time ever

In the week before Christmas, global searches for the term “NFT” outpaced those for “crypto,” according to Google (NASDAQ 🙂 Trends. The sharp rise in search traffic for NFTs offers a clear indication that digital collectibles have entered mainstream consciousness. Meanwhile, transactions on OpenSea, the most popular decentralized NFT auction and trading platform, have surpassed $ 10 billion.

Search trend for ‘NFT’ vs. ‘crypto’. Source: Google Trends The huge increase in demand for NFT is evident in almost every aspect of society. Known brands like Nike (NYSE 🙂 and Adidas are entering the world of metaverse NFTs. Celebrities like Snoop Dog, Grimes, Steve Aoki, Mila Kunis and Melania Trump are promoting their NFT collections to the public. Additionally, NFT games such as and Sorare allow players to discover crypto and NFT, as well as earn a small amount of money by playing video games.

Related: Biggest NFT Launches and Sales in 2021

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Photo of James Reno James Reno33 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Songbird: review of the film with KJ Apa

August 30, 2021

The revenge of the blondes 3, Reese Whiterspoon updates on the status of the works

1 week ago

superheroines conquer cinema

July 26, 2021

The cryptocurrency Ethereum lost more than 5% in 24 hours

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button