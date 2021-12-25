Global Research Interest In ‘NFT’ Surpasses ‘Crypto’ For The First Time Ever By CoinTelegraph



In the week before Christmas, global searches for the term “NFT” outpaced those for “crypto,” according to Google (NASDAQ 🙂 Trends. The sharp rise in search traffic for NFTs offers a clear indication that digital collectibles have entered mainstream consciousness. Meanwhile, transactions on OpenSea, the most popular decentralized NFT auction and trading platform, have surpassed $ 10 billion.

Search trend for ‘NFT’ vs. ‘crypto’. Source: Google Trends The huge increase in demand for NFT is evident in almost every aspect of society. Known brands like Nike (NYSE 🙂 and Adidas are entering the world of metaverse NFTs. Celebrities like Snoop Dog, Grimes, Steve Aoki, Mila Kunis and Melania Trump are promoting their NFT collections to the public. Additionally, NFT games such as and Sorare allow players to discover crypto and NFT, as well as earn a small amount of money by playing video games.

