Global Research Interest In ‘NFT’ Surpasses ‘Crypto’ For The First Time Ever By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Global research interest in ‘NFT’ surpasses ‘crypto’ for the first time ever
In the week before Christmas, global searches for the term “NFT” outpaced those for “crypto,” according to Google (NASDAQ 🙂 Trends. The sharp rise in search traffic for NFTs offers a clear indication that digital collectibles have entered mainstream consciousness. Meanwhile, transactions on OpenSea, the most popular decentralized NFT auction and trading platform, have surpassed $ 10 billion.
Search trend for ‘NFT’ vs. ‘crypto’. Source: Google Trends The huge increase in demand for NFT is evident in almost every aspect of society. Known brands like Nike (NYSE 🙂 and Adidas are entering the world of metaverse NFTs. Celebrities like Snoop Dog, Grimes, Steve Aoki, Mila Kunis and Melania Trump are promoting their NFT collections to the public. Additionally, NFT games such as and Sorare allow players to discover crypto and NFT, as well as earn a small amount of money by playing video games.
Related: Biggest NFT Launches and Sales in 2021
Read the full text on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.