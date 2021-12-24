Global research interest in ‘NFT’ surpasses ‘crypto’ for the first time ever

In the week before Christmas, global searches for the term “NFT” outpaced those for “crypto,” according to Google Trends. The sharp rise in search traffic for NFTs offers a clear indication that digital collectibles have entered mainstream consciousness. Meanwhile, transactions on OpenSea, the most popular decentralized NFT auction and trading platform, have surpassed $ 10 billion.

Search trend for ‘NFT’ vs. ‘crypto’. Source: Google Trends

The huge increase in demand for NFT is evident in almost all aspects of society. Well-known brands like Nike and Adidas are entering the world of metaverse NFTs. Celebrities like Snoop Dog, Grimes, Steve Aoki, Mila Kunis and Melania Trump are promoting their NFT collections to the public. Additionally, NFT games like Axie Infinity and Sorare allow players to discover crypto and NFT, as well as earn a small amount of money by playing video games.

Proceeds from NFT auctions can also be donated to non-profit or charitable organizations, such as building a school for children in Uganda. Crypto investors not only receive fantastic works of art, but in the United States they can also deduct donations from ordinary income while saving on taxes – a win-win. Finally, NFTs allow artists around the world to spread their talents without the need for physical exhibitions. One example is Mongol NFT, which brings tales of nomadic peoples and the history of the steppes to the blockchain.