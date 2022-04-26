Global Slowdown Fears, Tech Report; Wall Street Falls By Investing.com



By Liz Moyer

Investing.com — U.S. stocks opened lower and oil prices rebounded as investors fret over slowing global growth and await results from Microsoft and Alphabet (NASDAQ:).

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:) fell 1.7% in early trading, a day after the social media company accepted Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover offer, though analysts and investors remained trying to work out the long-term implications of your property on the platform.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet Inc. Class C (NASDAQ:), reporting after tonight’s closing bell, kick off a week of big tech gains, with Twitter following later, as well as Meta Platforms, Inc. ( NASDAQ:), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:).

A third of S&P 500 stocks will report results this week.

In economic news, Durable Goods Orders rose 0.8% last month, slightly below expectations for a 1% growth, but a rebound from February’s 1.7% decline.

Oil also rebounded after Monday’s drop. An outbreak of COVID-19 in Beijing, the Chinese capital, spooked traders yesterday over fears of further lockdowns. Those fears remain, but oil rose on Tuesday, with prices rising 1.3% to $99.86, and prices rising 1.6% to $103.84. They rose 1.8% to $1,911 per ounce.