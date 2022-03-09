Global stocks rally as markets pause and oil prices cool By Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Ilustration shows representations of virtual cryptocurrencies on US Dollar banknotes

By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) – European stocks rose on Wednesday as investors paused after three days of selling as crude prices slipped again.

* Russia accused the United States of declaring an economic war, after US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian exports on Tuesday.

* Western sanctions have isolated Russia from world trade and financial markets in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

* However, after three days of losses, the MSCI World Stock Index, which includes equities from 50 countries, was up 0.7% at 1224 GMT. The European gained 3.1% and futures on Wall Street also improved.

* Peter McCallum, rate strategist at Mizuho (T:), said the rebound in stocks is a temporary bounce of relief that could be attributed to news of the Russia-Ukraine talks.

* “People are thinking we may have seen the worst of the rally for the foreseeable future,” he said, describing the day’s rebound as a “consolidation.” “Perhaps the markets are less panicked about the conflict spreading to other regions than they were earlier in the week,” she noted.

* Analysts viewed the rebound as a technical correction, rather than a sign of a tangible shift in perception around the conflict, which is Europe’s biggest war since World War II.

* “For now, markets are relieved that we haven’t had any fresh bearish news since yesterday’s announcement of a ban on Russian oil imports,” said Fawad Razaqzada of Think Markets.

* The Russian invasion and ensuing sanctions have wreaked havoc on global supply chains, sending prices soaring across the commodity market.

* Crude oil prices rose after the US ban, which Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) analysts said was already priced in, but later lost as much as 5%.

* JPMorgan (NYSE:) analysts said the war in the past two weeks has caused the highest inflation in commodity prices in more than 60 years.

* After a four-session rally, the price was lower as markets became less risk averse.

* The essential haven currency, the dollar, fell 0.5% against a basket of leading currencies, to 98.572 units.

* German government bond yields rose ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting, while 10-year US Treasury yields edged up slightly to 1.9061%.

(Additional reporting by Samuel Indyk; Spanish editing by Carlos Serrano)

