Global tension over Taiwan could benefit Latin America

The escalation of tensions between the United States and China following the trip of the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan will probably prompt more multinational companies to move their factories from China to Latin America to protect themselves from possible obstacles to its exports.

But sadly, very few Latin American countries are likely to take full advantage of this opportunity. Many of the region’s leaders are old-guard populists who are doing little to attract foreign investment. On the contrary, they drive them away with nationalist speeches and exorbitant regulations. Several China experts tell me that there will be a greater incentive for many China-based factories to move elsewhere anyway. “Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan highlights the fragility of China-based supply chains and will put a new focus on relocating them closer to the region,” Jorge Guajardo, a former Mexican ambassador to China, told me in Washington. “Obviously the most risky thing for the companies would be a war, which would make it impossible to access the ports in China,” Guajardo told me. “But there are other dangers, such as the United States applying sanctions to China, or China choosing to use its supply chains in the same way that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has used gas to damage the economy of his adversaries.” .

Likewise, China’s supply problems during the pandemic and rising wages in China have alarmed many multinational companies. Those factors are not going to go away any time soon. By comparison, Latin America can offer multinational companies greater proximity to the United States, the world’s largest market, and similar time zones. In addition, Mexico and several other countries in the region have preferential or free trade agreements with the United States.

But unfortunately, key countries like Mexico continue to bet on their commodity exports at the expense of developing 21st century industries, such as technology exports or sophisticated manufacturing plants. And very few countries in the region promote themselves as alternatives to the factories that are in China. Among the few that do so are the members of a recently created “Alliance for Development in Democracy” made up of the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama. “It’s a bit optimistic to assume that the factories that are going to leave China will automatically land in Latin America and the Caribbean,” says Pepe Zhang, a China expert at the Atlantic Council’s Adrianne Arsht Center for Latin America in Washington. “There is global competition for these factories. We need to make our economies more attractive to foreign investors.” Right now, many multinationals leaving China are moving their factories to Vietnam or other Southeast Asian countries, or replacing them with robotic plants in the United States. Another possible side effect of the escalation in tensions between the United States and China following Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan could be a Chinese decision to increase its support for Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. It would be a way for China to say to the United States: “If you get into my neighborhood, I’ll get into yours.” But Evan Ellis, a professor of Latin American studies at the US Army War College, told me that China is unlikely to do that. “It’s possible, but China hasn’t traditionally used the kind of ‘eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth’ diplomacy that Russia has used in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua,” Ellis told me. My general impression is that, despite the ineptitude of several Latin American presidents, there will be a small increase in factories from China migrating to the region. This will happen especially in the case of Mexico and other countries that are close to the US market, for reasons of proximity. Multinational companies tend to think long term when making investment decisions, well beyond the current mandates of populist presidents. It’s a shame that what could be an economic boom for Latin America is going to shrink — at least until the political winds change — to a small increase, likely to happen in slow motion.