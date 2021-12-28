Globe Soccer Awards 2021, Italy is full. Lega, Nazionale, Mancini, Bonucci and Donnarumma winners

The Italian national team is the absolute protagonist on the stage in Dubai at the Globe Soccer Awards 2o21, the event that since 2010 annually assigns the football awards established by the Globe Soccer organization. In fact, if Kylian Mbappè was elected best player of the year, overcoming the competition of Benzema, Lewandowski, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Salah, Italy champion of Europe was awarded as “Best national team of the year”.

The winners in Dubai

Gravina: “Our secret is being a family”

The FIGC president Gabriele Gravina, coach Roberto Mancini, Gianluca Vialli and Leonardo Bonucci received the award on the stage in Dubai. “Our secret? A set of elements – said Gravina -: the technical quality, the ability of the coach and the ability of all the fans to enthusiastically push this team, a right mix that has allowed us to transform our team. in a big family “.

Mancini coach of the year

But Italy did not stop there. In fact, Roberto Mancini was elected “Best coach” of 2021. “Weren’t we among the favorites? It was a good thing but we have always believed we could win the European Championship” said the manager from the Marches who beat Gareth Southgate’s competition. (England), Lione Scaloni (Argentina), Tomas Tuchel (Chelsea), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Antonio Conte (Inter / Tottenham), Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) and Unai Emery (Villarreal).

“The most important thing is to have all the players available. If we arrive in March and we have all the players in good condition and available, we will have a great chance of overcoming these play-offs,” commented Mancini. “It was a beautiful evening, we remembered the good moments and we hope they can come back in a short time. We are following the young players a lot, they will be the players of the future and we also hope for this present. They can improve in a very short time, we need to understand what prospects they can have but in Italy there are many good young people “. Finally, a joke on the rise of infections that could affect the calendar: “I hope this Covid goes away quickly, it is becoming unbearable for our lives. We hope it is the last round and that in spring it can once and for all let us live peacefully “.

Diego Maradona’s former manager, Stefano Ceci, with Robert Lewandowski, winner of the award named after the Argentine champion

Donnarumma the best goalkeeper, Bonucci triumphs among the defenders

To be elected best goalkeeper of the year, was the goalkeeper of PSG and of the Italian national team, Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 22-year-old was preferred to Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Ederson (Manchester City), Mike Maignan (Milan), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Neuer ( Bayern) and Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid). The defender of Juventus and Italy, Leonardo Bonucci, on the other hand, won the award for best defender. The 34-year-old from Viterbo got the better of his team-mate Giorgio Chiellini, Trent Alexander Arnold (Liverpool), Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) and Ruben Dias (Manchester City).

Cristiano Ronaldo best player of all time. The Lega was also awarded

Winner of the trophy as best player of the year in past editions, this time Cristiano Ronaldo had to “settle” for recognition as the best player of all time. It was agent Jorge Mendes who collected the trophy, while the Portuguese champion thanked everyone via video. Finally, the award for best agent went to Federico Pastorello, while a recognition also went to the Serie A League for technological innovations and it was Luigi De Siervo who collected the trophy. “It is a pleasure to be here to receive the Innovation Award on behalf of the whole Serie A, I thank the organizers and all the 20 Clubs who have allowed this to happen. This award is the testimony of the hard work done in recent months, we are only at the beginning of a path to bring Serie A back to its rightful place “.