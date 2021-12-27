Globe Soccer Awards, Bonucci is the best defender of the year!

Donnarumma is the goalkeeper of the year

Another recognition for Italy as European champion: Gigio Donarumma was elected best goalkeeper of 2021 overcoming the competition of Courtois, Martinez, Mendy and Neuer.

Mancini is the coach of the year

Roberto Mancini was awarded as the best coach of 2021. He received the award in the year of triumph at the European Championships in Italy by beating Didier Deschamps, Hansi Flick, Josep Guardiola, Lionel Scaloni and Thomas Tuchel. “It is a great honor, I am happy to receive this award in this fantastic city!“said Mancini, who then replied to those who pointed out that Italy was not among the favorites for the final victory at the European Championships.”It’s a good thing, but we’ve always believed in winning these European Championships“.

Italy is the best national

It could only go like this. L’Italy by Roberto Mancini was awarded the title of best national team at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. In addition to the coach, Gianluca Vialli, Gabriele Gravina and Leonardo Bonucci also received the award. “Our secret? A set of elements”Said Gravina. “The technical quality, the skill of the coach and the ability of all the fans to enthusiastically push this team, a right mix that has allowed us to transform our team into a big family“.

The best footballer of the year is Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé is the Player of the Year: beaten the competition of Lewandowski, Salah, Ronaldo, Benzema and Messi. “I thank the PSG who believed in me in these five years. I thank France, I thank those who work with me, my family who are here. It’s a great motivation, I hope to be here again and win individually and collectively. I want to write the history of football, now I am among the best and I always want to do better“.

Pastorello is the best agent of 2021

Beat the competition of Mendes, Raiola and Zahavi: Federico Pastorello is the best agent of the year. “It’s good to be here, we’re usually behind the scenes. I want to thank Globe Soccer and Dubai Sports Council – I want to thank my family, my team, my players and the clubs that allow me to be here“.

An award also for Serie A

Lega Serie A was awarded for its futuristic International Broadcast Center in Lissone. On stage, to receive the prestigious award, the CEO Luigi De Siervo, who strongly wanted the new structure of the Serie A League which also houses the Var rooms: “It is a pleasure to be here to receive the Innovation Award on behalf of the whole Serie A, I thank the organizers and all 20 clubs who have allowed this to happen. This award is the testimony of the hard work carried out in recent months, we are only at the beginning of a journey to bring Serie A back to its rightful place.“.

Also awarded were Chelsea and… Cristiano Ronaldo

The Chelsea was awarded best club team of 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo instead he received special recognition for the number of goals scored. “Thanks for this award, I’m happy and proud, I hope to be there next year”Said the former Juventus player in a video message.

The awards received by Lewandowski

The Polish center forward received the Diego Maradona Award because he was the most prolific forward of 2021 and then the fans’ award, awarded through the votes of supporters and spectators of Globe Soccer.

Begiristain of the City the ds of the year

The recognition as best ds of 2021 did not go to Piero Ausilio. Manchester City colleague Txiki Begiristain won.

The other prizes of the day

Ronaldinho received a Lifetime Achievement Award, while Barça triumphed in the women’s team of the year category. And her champion, the winner of the Ballon d’Or Alexia Putellas, was elected best footballer of 2021.