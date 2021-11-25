Globe Soccer Awards, Church nominated for the best player award

DUBAI (ARAB EMIRATES) – The twelfth edition of the Globe Soccer Awards will be held in the United Arab Emirates on 27 December 2021 and will have the extraordinary scenography offered by EXPO 2020 in full swing. The stars of international football will gather to attend the Dubai International Sports Conference and the awaited Dubai Globe Soccer Awards ceremony. There is a lot of Italy among the candidates for the 14 categories. The nominations reflect the merits of those who have won European or South American titles, such as Italy, Argentina and Chelsea, or national tournaments, such as Inter, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, but the great expectation is always for the Best Men’s player of the year, with names that Dubai has already celebrated – Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski – and others that deserve to be in contention, including Federico Chiesa, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jorginho and Marco Verratti. The PSG goalkeeper is also in the running as Best goalkeeper while Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci were nominated in the Best defender category.