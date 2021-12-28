Sports

Globe Soccer Awards: Italy best national team, Mancini the coach and Bonucci the top in defense. All awards | First page

2021 is about to end, the time has come to take stock. And in Dubai it’s time for prizes. A lot of Italy in the Globe Soccer Awards event, during which the best players and the best teams in their respective categories were awarded.

Globe Soccer Awards 2021

Best national: Italy – The words of the president of the FIGC Gravina
Best coach: Roberto Mancini (Italy) – The words of the blue coach
Best team: Chelsea
Top player: Kylian Mbappé (Psg)
Best player for the fans: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
Best goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Psg)
Best defender: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) – The words of the Juventus defender
Best scorer in history: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
Best Sports Director: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City)
Best attorney: Federico Pastorello
Lifetime Achievement Award: Ronaldinho
Diego Armando Maradona Award (first edition): Robert Lewandowski
Best ESports Player: Mossad Aldossary
Best African Academy: ZED (Egypt)
Best women’s team: Barcelona
Best player: Alexia Putelles (Barcelona)

