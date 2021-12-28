Globe Soccer Awards: Italy best national team, Mancini the coach and Bonucci the top in defense. All awards | First page

2021 is about to end, the time has come to take stock. And in Dubai it’s time for prizes. A lot of Italy in the Globe Soccer Awards event, during which the best players and the best teams in their respective categories were awarded.

Globe Soccer Awards 2021

Best national: Italy – The words of the president of the FIGC Gravina

Best coach: Roberto Mancini (Italy) – The words of the blue coach

Best team: Chelsea

Top player: Kylian Mbappé (Psg)

Best player for the fans: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Best goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Psg)

Best defender: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) – The words of the Juventus defender

Best scorer in history: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Best Sports Director: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City)

Best attorney: Federico Pastorello

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ronaldinho

Diego Armando Maradona Award (first edition): Robert Lewandowski

Best ESports Player: Mossad Aldossary

Best African Academy: ZED (Egypt)

Best women’s team: Barcelona

Best player: Alexia Putelles (Barcelona)