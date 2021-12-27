Globe Soccer, the Italian national team is the best team of the year, Mancini the best coach

A binge of prizes for Italian football at Globe Soccer. The first recognition goes to the Serie A League for technological innovations and it is Luigi De Siervo who receives the trophy. Then follows the intervention of Leonardo Bonucci, accompanied by a video of the young Juventus fans who acclaim him, for the award of the award as best defender. Also the quote for Gigio Donnarumma, winner as best goalkeeper 2021. Then follows the best agent, Federico Pastorello. Immediately after it is the turn of the Italian national team, champion of Europe. Thus is the federal president Gabriele Gravina together with Gianluca Vialli, Leonardo Bonucci and Roberto Mancini to welcome the applause of an enthusiastic room. Here are the words of the blue number one: “The secret? The exceptional mix: the skill of the players, that of Mancini, but above all the drive of all the Italians who believed in this goal “. Then comes the award for Roberto Mancini as the best coach of the year, who takes the stage last. The award is presented by Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. “I am very happy to receive this award in this beautiful city. I can only say that we have always believed in this great goal “. Another Italian awarded is Federico Pastorello, best agent.