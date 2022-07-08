Globo will show Kung Fu Panda 3

Globo will show at the Afternoon Session this Friday (08) the film Kung Fu Panda 3. Released in 2016, the feature film stars Jack Black, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, JK Simmons, Seth Rogen, David Cross, Lucy Liu, Randall Duk Kim, Jackie Chan. The film was directed by Jennifer Yun and Alessandro Nelson.

The film tells the story of a fight between the master Oogway and the evil yak Kai (The Collector) who wins the battle. In the valley of peace, Master Shifu trains his warriors and soon declares that Po will be the master of the furious five. At the adoptive father’s restaurant Mr. Ping, Po is impressed by another panda that has appeared in the village and soon discovers that it is his long-lost biological father who suddenly reappears, the duo reunite to travel to a secret panda village along with Mr. Ping, to meet dozens of fun new panda characters. But when the supernatural villain Kai (The Collector) begins sweeping across China defeating every kung fu master in search of his Chi, Po must train his panda friends and learn to master their Chi, and become the real Dragon Warrior.

The production, like its predecessors, received positive reviews from critics and the public. It had the highest opening on its debut in China, than the United States and Canada and other countries that recorded the lowest opening in the franchise. As of April 3, 2016, the film has grossed over $521 million worldwide. A success compared to other DreamWorks films.