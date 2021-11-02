Gloomhaven, review – Nerd4.life

The conversion of Gloomhaven, one of the most famous board games in recent history, arrives on Steam: let’s find out if a good job has been done in our review.

In the world of board games, Gloomhaven is a product that has always been talked about, since its sensational Kickstarter. Isaac Childres’ monumental game has redefined a genre – that of dungeon crawlers – that has always been a player favorite, but hasn’t really seen major innovations in many years. The digital edition, developed by Flaming Fowl Studios and published by Asmodee Digital, was actually already available on Steam in early access, but the version we’re going to review has finally implemented the strong point of the game – the campaign – and we can tell you that he did it with great care. Find out with us if this transposition deserves your time in ours Gloomhaven review.

What is Gloomhaven Gloomhaven features a beautiful campaign full of strategy and combat For the review of the digital version of Gloomhaven it is inevitable to talk about the original board game. It is basically a dungeon crawler – like the classic Hero Quests or the most recent Descent titles – in which a group of adventurers, from 1 to 4, face scenarios full of monsters, traps, objectives to achieve and treasures to find. The great innovations brought to the time by this title were mainly three, including two techniques: the elimination of any type of roll of the dice and the use of cards to manage the stock. Movements, attacks, spells, abilities are therefore relegated to cards which, at each turn, must be played in pairs, often consumed for the rest of the scenario and therefore to be used wisely. The management of their deck, the movement and the attacks of the opponents are instead structured to be completely managed by a sort of algorithm / artificial intelligence on paper, operable by the player himself according to well-defined rules. The third novelty, at the basis of Gloomhaven’s success, is the element Legacy, or rather of continuity of the campaign: the table players do not face unrelated scenarios, but a huge campaign that will see the evolution of a story with possible bifurcations. The base game has 90 scenarios, but don’t be scared: thanks to a system of choice in the missions, around 70 will be faced in a campaign. users based on a series of objectives and a whole series of features that brings the gaming experience closer to that of a real role-playing game.

Digital adaptation Don’t be fooled: Gloomhaven is a very hardcore title that will require a lot of effort to complete Until now, Gloomhaven was already available on PC, but with a limited number of scenarios and above all without the real strength, the campaign. In its place, during Early Access it was possible to try a sort of roguelike mode, called Guildmaster, with a series of scenarios in increasing difficulty. In this digital adaptation, the campaign we tried instead left us impressed: the board game experience was brought back in all its facets and details, from the evolution and choice of characters to the various events in the city and on the road, which also enjoy a good quality English dubbing. Asmodee has packaged an excellent digital adaptation: the atmosphere between the music, the artistic direction of the scenarios and the general tone is an addition that, almost paradoxically, makes the digital version the most complete way to enjoy the work to the fullest. by Childres. Although the environments are not the most original, they fish with both hands in the stereotypes of the fantasy genre and the yield is certainly valuable: having elements on the screen, immersed in a three-dimensional frame, contributes significantly to the sense of involvement of the players, otherwise entrusted to their imagination. The digital version speed up enormously a series of mechanical steps typical of the counterpart from the table: the setup, the management of the various decks, the movement of the enemies, the keeping track of the many resources that are unlocked during the adventure. On average, a board game session lasts about 2 to 3 hours, while in digital it is often possible to play at least two scenarios at the same time. In general, we can say that having brought some elements digitally makes the experience of the campaign capable of increasing that sense of engagement more practical: seeing the branching missions on the map and finding some mechanisms of evolution of the city automated – Gloomhaven in fact, hence the name of the game itself – it certainly makes the total experience much smoother, eliminating some chores deriving from the physical management of the whole and shifting the player’s attention to enjoying his adventure.

Excellent transposition Despite being a transposition of a board game, Gloomhaven does not technically look bad The game is obviously aimed at both players of the original game, who will enjoy a very clear interface and will find themselves very quickly at ease in fighting demons and ooze, but also to those who for various reasons have never approached the original board game. There transposition from this point of view it is excellent, since for them there is a rather simple in-game tutorial, but beware: especially in the first scenarios, Gloomhaven is a title that requires very careful planning and is sometimes more like a puzzle game to be precise and the efficiency required by some scenarios. However, the magical algorithm created by Childres will soon become a real addiction for fans of the genre, so much so that you will often find yourself playing scenarios on the last card or turn with immense satisfaction in case of victory. There is a discordant note, unfortunately not trivial for those who come from an ongoing session: there is no way to recreate the game with friends and carry it forward digitally. The game still has native support for mods – absolutely commendable and that will allow you to play scenarios and with characters published by the community – but it seemed a detail that could be improved, given the full support for online multiplayer, which still requires a copy per player. . Gloomhaven is obviously not the first game to be transposed digitally, with Asmodee Digital which is bringing many titles, even published by competitors, in a virtual version. We are facing a ‘excellent transposition: the production behind the Gloomhaven game is probably the most accurate at an artistic, productive and usability level compared to others available on the market, often cumbersome or in any case with insufficient care to place the video game one step higher than the equivalent to be table.