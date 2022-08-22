Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira’s Story Explained

A divided trio. Gloria Estefan formed estranged friendships with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — who made headlines due to a 2020 Super Bowl performance.

After being named co-headliners for the sporting event, both Lopez and Shakira opened up about their plans to celebrate their Latin culture on the big night. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2019, the New York native teased that she and Shakira would “bring the flavor” to the Super Bowl.

The actress also explained how having her career milestone on her birthday added a level of significance to the performance. "I feel like it's going to be great because [Shakira] also represents a very important part of the Latin community that lives in the United States – who was born and raised in the United States – and in a way I feel like I represent another part of the Latin world, that is, all those people around the world who barely speak English and a large part of the population who also came to the United States with the American dream," Lopez said. Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 at the time.

She added: “I think it will be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women in the industry as well.”

Estefan, for his part, publicly supported Lopez and Shakira before the accomplishment. "I think it's up to the younger generations to come out and kick some ass, and I think they're going to do amazing things. I mean, J. Lo and Shakira – it doesn't get better than that," she said exclusively. We Weekly in December 2019.

In June 2022, Lopez addressed the challenges she was facing with the Super Bowl performance in her half time documentary.

“We have six fucking minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we have five left. But there must be certain songs that we sing, however. We have to have our singing moments. It won’t be a fucking dance revue,” the actress said in the film. “We must sing our message. … It’s the worst idea in the world to have two people doing the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world. »

During the half time film, viewers also got a glimpse of Lopez and Shakira’s collaboration process. “They said 12 minutes. I got kind of a good confirmation that we could have a minute or two more, so now we’re at, like, 13, 14 minutes. Marry me detailed star. “I think, Shakira, what we should have is you should have half the time and I should [have half]. If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should have done.

That same month, Estefan apparently threw shade at Lopez’s comments about having to split his stage time. “OK, and imagine what J. Lo would have said if I was the third [performer]! I would literally go out, I would’ve done ‘Shake Your Body’ [and ‘Conga’] and outside. It was their time. Also, I didn’t want to diet in December,” Estefan said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after confirming that she had rejected an offer of involvement.

