Gloria Estefan responded to JLo about “the worst idea in the world” when singing with Shakira at the SuperBowl

After Jennifer Lopez’s statements, in which she assured that having appeared at the SuperBowl halftime with Shakira had been “the worst idea in the world”, during her documentary half-time, the singer Gloria Estefan appeared with some comments that generated a furor in social networksbecause he not only responded to the sayings of the Diva from the Bronxbut also revealed something unpublished about that NFL show in 2020.

It was during the show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohenwhere the interpreter of “Wepa” was questioned about the scandal generated by the documentary half-time by JLoin which the main theme was the preparation that the artist had for the concert in which she shared the stage with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and her daughter, Emme Muñiz.

Gloria Estefan monopolized the media headlines with her new statements

Gloria Estefan confirmed that the artists performing at halftime they do have a few minutes to put on a first-rate show. And, although she clarified that she has not seen Jennifer Lopez’s new production for Netflix, she said that she has heard about it and that she agrees on the need to do everything very quickly.

When asked if she thought it was a bad idea to have chosen two international-class Latinas to act together, she considered that in reality the objective of the NFL was to give a Latin show, so bringing the two artists together was a viable option for them: “You have like 12 minutes or so to get things on and off the set. So could you do it with a person? Yes, but I think they wanted to launch a great Latin and Miami show. They tried to pack as much as possible and they succeeded, they put on an impressive show.”

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during their show at the Super Bowl Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Cuban-American also revealed a news that was not known until now: She stated that she had also been invited to be part of that show, but that she rejected the invitation because she considered that it was time for JLo and Shakiraand that she had already been to other SuperBowl halftime concerts.

Likewise, joked a bit about the “On the floor” singer’s reaction, mentioning that he might also have disliked her participating in the show: “Imagine what JLo would have said if I had been third?” he said. She also considered that it was not her time to do it and she was honest by saying that “she did not want to go on a diet for December”, so she better declined the invitation.

Finally, clarified that although she had been required to be part of the main presentation Along with the two Latinas, she would only have gone out to interpret the opening lyrics of her hit “Conga”. Despite the fact that more than two years have passed since that moment, Estefan’s statements caused a furor among social network users, especially due to the controversy that was sparked by Jennifer López’s expressions in her documentary.