Gloria Estefan responds to JLo’s comments in Halftime

After the viral comments of Jennifer Lopez in the new documentary “half-time“, Gloria Estefan confirmed how little time singers have to make a big performance at a Super Bowl halftime show.

Estefan clarified that she has not seen the documentary “half-timeLopez, but that he has heard of the film, and that Lopez said he said on the project that co-headlining the halftime show with Shakira was “worst idea in the world” because it was difficult to fit two artists into such a short show.

“You have like 12 minutes or something to get things on and off the set. So could you do it with one person? Yeah, but I think they wanted to throw a big Latin and Miami show. They tried to pack as much as possible and They did it, they put on an impressive show.” manifested.

The singer confessed that she had also been invited to be part of said show, however, she declined the invitation.

“Imagine what JLo would have said if I had been third?” said Estefan, who also joked that she didn’t want to have to go on a diet in December to be ready for the Super Bowl.

Estefan added that she would only have come out and performed the opening lyrics of her hit, “Conga,” if she had agreed.

These statements come during a recent appearance by the Cuban-American singer on the program “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Look what happens live with Andy Cohen).

Guest artists with López and Shakira included J Balvin, Bad Bunny and López’s daughter, Emme Muñiz.

Gloria Estefan he performed during the Super Bowl halftime shows in the 1990s.