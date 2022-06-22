Gloria Estefan Shades Jennifer Lopez for her comments on Shakira

Offer your opinion. Gloria Estefan has no regrets about not playing Super Bowl 2020 – and but apparently put Jennifer Lopez‘s comments on the experience on the breath.

“Look, that’s the bottom line. You have very little time, like 12 minutes or something like that, to get things up and down on set,” Estefan, 64, said during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday, June 21. “So could you do it with one person?” Yeah, but I think they wanted to have a Miami and Latin extravaganza and they tried to pack it in as much as possible.

The Grammy Award winner, who confirmed she opted out, then threw some shade, adding, “OK, and imagine what J.Lo would have said if I was the third [performer]! I would literally go out, I would’ve done ‘Shake Your Body’ [and ‘Conga’] and outside. It was their time. Also, I didn’t want to go on a diet in December.

Estefan’s answer comes after Lopez’s half time documentary showed his reaction to Shakira be named co-headliner of the sporting event.

“Typically you have a headliner at a Super Bowl. This headliner is building a show, and if they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice,” the singer’s longtime manager said. Benny Medina, detailed in the film, which began streaming on Netflix earlier this month. “It was an insult to say that you needed two Latinas to do the work that an artist has done historically.”

The Hustlers The 52-year-old actress stressed that she was not happy with the decision to split her time on stage. “We have six fucking minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we have five left. But there must be certain songs that we sing, however. We have to have our singing moments. This won’t be a f-king dance revue,” the New York native said. “We must sing our message. … It’s the worst idea in the world to have two people doing the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world. »

During the film, Lopez and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 45, were seen communicating about their performance. “They said 12 minutes. I had kind of a good confirmation that we might have a minute or two more, so now we’re at about 13, 14 minutes,” the Marry Me star added at the time. “I think, Shakira, what we should have is you should have half the time and I should [have half]. If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should have done.

