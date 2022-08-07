Gloria Ramírez Ríos: controversy over the past of the appointed Minister of Labor – Government – Politics

After the appointment of Gloria Ramírez Ríos as Minister of Labor in the government of Gustavo Petrowho takes office this Sunday, August 7, recalled a controversial case that involved both names in 2008.

At that time, the journalist Daniel Coronell revealed a cable sent to the United States and signed by the then ambassador, William Brownfield, in which the now president-elect said that he suspected that two people from his previous party, the Democratic Pole, They had links with the FARC. Among them was Gloria Ramírez.

The document, sent on May 27, 2008 and classified as confidential, also named Wilson Borja and Piedad Córdoba, who in the past was a congressman for the Liberal Party.

The text began by saying that the Prosecutor’s Office had ordered the opening of an investigation of nine people for alleged links with the extinct guerrilla, and went on to say that Gustavo Petro, then a senator, had mentioned that he did not rule out “the possibility that some members of the Polo Democrático maintain inappropriate links with the FARC”.

If the two were involved in active relations with the FARC, Petro said, that would divide Polo

It should be noted that Borja and Ramírez, investigated and acquitted of the Farcpolitics, at that time were opposed to the president-elect in the internal elections of the Pole. Therefore, in the text it was written that “if the two were involved in active relations with the Facr, Petro said, that would divide the Pole.”

Peter’s response

In this regard, Gustavo Petro, through his Twitter account, said that Daniel Coronell’s statements were “malicious” since the alleged links of his fellow party members with the FARC They were denounced by Mario Germán Iguarán, Attorney General at the time, and not by him.

“No, Mr. @DCoronell who denounces Borja and Ramírez is Attorney General Iguarán, his evidence is Reyes’ computers. The Americans obtained content from the computers before me or the Supreme Court of Justice. Iguarán’s evidence was illegal,” he added. .

And he explained that the date of the complaint by the then Prosecutor was May 22, 2008, while the cable from the embassy was sent five days later, on May 27.

“But for @DCoronell I was the one who denounced Borja and Ramírez. What the cable from the US embassy picks up is the press conference that Iguarán gave on May 25, 2008 linking Borja, Ramírez and Piedad to the FARC politics and the reactions of them, of the Polo and mine made before the media”, he affirmed.

And he added: “As you can read, nowhere does it appear that I have gone to the US embassy to denounce my colleagues: Borja and Ramirez as he claims in his desire to discredit me.”

As you can read, nowhere does it appear that I have gone to the US embassy to denounce my colleagues: Borja and Ramirez, as stated in their desire to discredit me. @DCoronell The cable includes reactions from Piedad, Borja, Ramírez, el Polo and myself in response to Iguaran’s complaint pic.twitter.com/B42AKI5Hdb – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) April 21, 2019

However, in an interview with La W, the president-elect did say that he was concerned about the alleged links of his fellow party members. “After knowing the content of Raúl Reyes’ computer and the press conference of prosecutor Iguarán, I did have doubts about them, and that is how the embassy officials interpreted it,” he said.

Both Wilson Borja and Gloria Ramírez were investigated and acquitted in the Farcpolitica case. However, their names remained on file with US agencies.

Ramírez, in the past, was part of the Colombian Communist Party and has shown affinity with presidents of the region such as Hugo Chávez, Nicolás Maduro, Evo Morales and Rafael Correa.

