NewsWorld

Gloria Reyes affirms card fraud case Supérate “was closed”

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

The director of the Supérate program, Gloria Reyes, indicated that the case of millionaire fraud of the welfare cards “it was closed”, after To be accountable before the Senate of the Republic.

The official, who was invited by the permanent justice commission of the Senate of the Republic, said that after having offered explanations to the legislators, all that remains is to wait for the Public Ministry’s investigations to conclude.

In this sense, he asked patience with respect to Results of the investigation.

“It seems to me that the proponent of this initiative (the spokesman for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) Yvan Lorenzo) has to be more patient and wait for the result of the Public Ministry investigation as we proposed it,” replied Reyes.

On the other hand, he assured that to date they have given a solution to the 95 percent of beneficiaries affected for the fraud and reiterated that after these explanations to Congress they already consider the process closed.

“As a State, as a Government, we consider this case closed today, already giving the explanations to Congress as requested,” the official commented.

In numbers, Reyes concluded that 94,000 beneficiaries of the program were affected and that the amount total fraud was 154 million pesos.

Source link

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

US charges Haitian gang leader with kidnappings

7 mins ago

Man accused of killing his mother on the high seas to collect family fortune | Univision News Events

18 mins ago

Government says there will be no constitutional reform without the endorsement of political parties

22 mins ago

Man dies in the US while burying woman he strangled

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button