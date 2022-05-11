Gloria Reyes affirms card fraud case Supérate “was closed”

The director of the Supérate program, Gloria Reyes, indicated that the case of millionaire fraud of the welfare cards “it was closed”, after To be accountable before the Senate of the Republic.

The official, who was invited by the permanent justice commission of the Senate of the Republic, said that after having offered explanations to the legislators, all that remains is to wait for the Public Ministry’s investigations to conclude.

In this sense, he asked patience with respect to Results of the investigation.

“It seems to me that the proponent of this initiative (the spokesman for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) Yvan Lorenzo) has to be more patient and wait for the result of the Public Ministry investigation as we proposed it,” replied Reyes.

On the other hand, he assured that to date they have given a solution to the 95 percent of beneficiaries affected for the fraud and reiterated that after these explanations to Congress they already consider the process closed.

“As a State, as a Government, we consider this case closed today, already giving the explanations to Congress as requested,” the official commented.

In numbers, Reyes concluded that 94,000 beneficiaries of the program were affected and that the amount total fraud was 154 million pesos.