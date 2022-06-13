Gloria Trevi looks like a hula girl with impressive hip movements | VIDEO

It is not a falsehood when we say that Gloria Trevi conquers not only because of the rhythm of her music, but also for the lyrics that reach the hearts of his fans.

And it is that in her most recent presentation in the state of Oaxaca, specifically in the Guelaguetza Auditorium, the singer from Nuevo León made her attendees fall in love with a spectacular movement of the hip and a Hawaiian outfit that left everything to the imagination.

It was with the song “Sube”, from his album Isla Divina, that the Trevi made the entire venue vibrate and the cheers towards him did not hesitate to come out.

“Oaxaca, how beautiful it was to go to the Divine Island together,” Gloria wrote in her Instagram post.

Trevi’s video has already exceeded 50,000 views and among the most prominent comments are the following: “You are the best Gloria, don’t forget to come back”, “your music will always accompany me throughout my life” and “you are a true goddess in stage”.

divorce in concert

One of the most incredible moments of the night was when Gloria climbed one of her fans who was “celebrating her divorce” on stage.

Something that also caught the attention of all those present is that there was so much emotion, that the one who is presumed to be the number one fan of the famous, also came to the Guelaguetza Auditorium with his divorce certificate recently issued by a judge.

For her part, Gloria Trevi herself shared a photo with the woman on her official Instagram account. “On the divine island, non-birthdays and divorces are celebrated! That, ma*na! OAXACA,” the interpreter wrote in her publication.

After stealing the entire concert, local media identified the woman as Martha Elena Reyes, who is originally from Puerto Escondido, who had been trying to get a divorce for three years, although the official certificate was received last Thursday. When answering what she felt when Gloria Trevi invited her to go on stage, she limited herself to assuring that she was “very happy”.

“Very happy. That’s why I came here, to celebrate and celebrate that (the divorce) was achieved, because he had told me no, that I should do as he wanted, that he was not going to give me a divorce. Yes, he could,” Martha Elena Reyes told Aci Noticias.

