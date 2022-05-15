Gloria Trevi stage collapses in Mexico

Gloria Trevi’s stage collapses a few hours after starting her concert at the facilities of the Baseball field in the Library Services Unit (USBI), in Xalapa Veracruz.

After circulating photos on social networks about the spectacular accident, the singer spoke through a video on her Instagram account and clarified that there was no fatality or injury after the crash.

“Well today has been a very intense day, because something happened that we did not expect and literally the structure of the stage fell to be able to present ‘Isla Divina’ here in Jalapa and the truth is that it is something that we did not expect, but No one is exempt from an accident, thank God there were no injuries, which is the most important thing, no one from the staff, no one on stage, “he said in the video.

The interpreter of hits such as “Everyone looks at me”, “With closed eyes”, “Loose hair”, among many others, pointed out that the structure was completely new and it was where she would present her show called “Isla divina” which she will no longer be able to to offer.

Despite what happened, he emphasized that his staff was able to build an alternate stage, to fulfill his presentation.

“And if we are going to see each other, because I have told them that we must move on, that we do not give up and in this case we are not going to give up and we are going to present ourselves tonight here in Jalapa, in the middle of the storm Against all odds, it won’t be able to be ‘Isla Divina’ because the stage, being practically new, was destroyed, but I want to thank the staff very much, because they are building a stage in another area to be able to present a concert, which is going to be very special because it is going to be an alternative concert…”, he explained.

Although at the moment the causes of why the structure collapsed are unknown, the interpreter thanked her followers for their understanding, affection and support for the incident and the delay in her presentation.