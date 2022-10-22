GloRilla announces the release of “Tomorrow 2” in collaboration with Cardi B

GloRilla is one of the artists of the moment, with very adored songs. Her popular track “Tomorrow” will have a remix version with Cardi B who is a big fan of it.

GloRilla will gain even more notoriety

This summer has allowed a rise in strength for the rapper GloRilla. Indeed, his new title “FNF” was very listened to and appreciated by the public and celebrities. Moreover, part of the opinion thinks that it has dominated the holidays while another is a little skeptical about its potential.

This popularity earned him a contract with the label CMG of Yo Gotti. Fans praised her second hit song “Tomorrow”. This is what undoubtedly justifies a new version with Cardi B.

Through posts, the two rappers revealed that “Tomorrow 2” will be revealed friday september 23 at midnight. It was no longer a secret to anyone: Cardi had validated this title particularly.

In a published video, we discover her rapping over the lyrics of the music. She writes in the caption these words in reference to the song: “When you’re having a bad day, remember: EVERYDAY THE SUN DOESN’T SHINE, THAT’S WHY I LOVE TOMORROW”. Yesterday, she also shared an excerpt from a clip in her instagram stories showing Offset dancing on “Tomorrow”.

Obviously, appear alongside Cardi B on this musical sound will propel even more GloRilla.