Gloss in ketchup sachets, Rihanna’s brilliant idea?

Would you like to take fries with this lip gloss? Original for some, totally absurd for others, the recent collaboration between singer Rihanna’s makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, and the New York artistic collective MSCHF is divisive. It must be said that the initiative does not lack spice.

Under the Ketchup or Makeup brand, the New York collective offers a palette of six glosses whose packaging is identical to that of the ketchup sachets found in any fast food restaurant. Be careful, however, some sachets do contain ketchup. At a rate of 25 dollars per palette of six sachets sold on the ketchupormakeup.com site, the note appears salty for a few grams of sweet tomato sauce. And impossible to know in advance the contents of the bags. What leave some Internet users skeptical, not to say downright hostile, as to the relevance of the operation:

“Is Rihanna still on maternity leave… who signed this?I’m sorry but who wants to spend $25 to end up getting packets of ketchup” or “That does not make any sense. The ketchup goes on the fries and the makeup on the face”, are some of the reactions posted as a comment to Fenty Beauty’s post.