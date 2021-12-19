Glossitis: Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention

When spots appear on the tongue that create irregularities on the surface and are often accompanied by redness or discomfort, we speak of glossitis, a disorder that can have various causes and that usually resolves itself quite easily.

There glossitis it is an inflammation of the tongue, which causes swelling, lacerations and discolouration. What does it depend on and how can it be treated? There are several causes and, in most cases, even if it is an annoying problem, it is nothing to worry about.

What is that

There glossitis it’s a’inflammation of the tongue and it is almost always a harmless condition. The tongue is normally covered with tiny pinkish-white bumps (papillae). When this disorder occurs, superficial patches may form, similar to smooth, red “islands”, often with slightly raised edges. For a correct diagnosis it is good to distinguish in different forms of glossitis:

Acute glossitis : occurs when the tongue becomes inflamed suddenly and, often, severely (as a result of an allergic reaction, for example).

: occurs when the tongue becomes inflamed suddenly and, often, severely (as a result of an allergic reaction, for example). Chronic glossitis – Occurs when inflammation of the tongue occurs regularly, usually as a symptom of another health condition.

– Occurs when inflammation of the tongue occurs regularly, usually as a symptom of another health condition. Atrophic glossitis It occurs with small bumps on the tongue called papillae that shrink. This causes the surface of the tongue to appear shiny.

It occurs with small bumps on the tongue called papillae that shrink. This causes the surface of the tongue to appear shiny. Median rhomboid glossitis: Candida is a yeast infection.

Migrant glossitis

When the patches give the tongue a map-like appearance, it is called geographic tongue, and they tend to heal on the one hand to manifest themselves on the other, in this case we speak of migrating glossitis. The good news is that while the appearance may sound alarming, it does not cause any health problems and is not associated with infections or cancer. Sometimes it can cause discomfort and increased sensitivity when consuming certain substances, such as spices, salt, and even sweets. It is therefore important to pay attention primarily to lifestyle and eating habits.

Symptoms

THE symptoms most common of glossitis are:

Smooth, red, irregularly shaped patches (lesions) on the top or sides of the tongue

Frequent changes in the location, size and shape of the lesions

Discomfort, pain or a burning sensation in some cases, most often related to the consumption of spicy or acidic foods

The geographic tongue can continue for days, months or years. The problem often clears up on its own, but it could recur at a later time.

The causes

The causes of glossitis are different and must be treated individually:

Allergies : A severe allergic reaction, called anaphylaxis, can suddenly cause the tongue to swell. Common things that can cause anaphylaxis include certain foods, medicines, and other irritants like bee or wasp stings.

: A severe allergic reaction, called anaphylaxis, can suddenly cause the tongue to swell. Common things that can cause anaphylaxis include certain foods, medicines, and other irritants like bee or wasp stings. Mouth injuries : Burning or cutting the tongue can cause inflammation, as can wearing dental appliances such as braces.

: Burning or cutting the tongue can cause inflammation, as can wearing dental appliances such as braces. Infections : Infections caused by bacteria, viruses, yeast and fungi can cause glossitis, including oral herpes (or herpes simplex, the viral infection that also causes cold sores and blisters around the mouth) and Candida.

: Infections caused by bacteria, viruses, yeast and fungi can cause glossitis, including oral herpes (or herpes simplex, the viral infection that also causes cold sores and blisters around the mouth) and Candida. Nutritional deficiencies : one of the most common nutritional deficiencies linked to glossitis is a lack of iron, but also of vitamin B12.

: one of the most common nutritional deficiencies linked to glossitis is a lack of iron, but also of vitamin B12. Medical conditionsSeveral other conditions can cause glossitis by causing malnutrition or nutrient absorption problems, including Crohn’s disease and celiac disease.

For migrating glossitis, the cause is unknown and there is no way to prevent the condition. There may be a link between geographic tongue and psoriasis or lichen planus. But more research is needed to better understand the possible connections. There are also risk factors that can increase the possibility of suffering from this disorder:

Family history

Slit tongue. People with a geographic tongue often have another disorder called fissured tongue, which has the appearance of deep grooves (cracks) on the surface of the tongue.

It is considered a minor condition, however in some cases the lesions on the tongue can indicate other more serious conditions. If you have patches that don’t clear up within 10 days, see your doctor or dentist.

The diagnosis

There diagnosis of glossitis it can be done by a general practitioner or dentist and is based on a physical exam: the tongue is observed, infection is checked, such as fever or swollen lymph nodes in the neck.

The cure

There cure for glossitis there is usually no, because it requires no medical treatment. To manage discomfort or sensitivity, your doctor may recommend medications such as over-the-counter pain relievers, mouthwashes with anesthetic or antihistamine mouthwashes. They might also be prescribed corticosteroid-based rinses And supplementation of vitamin B. And obviously if it is triggered by an infection, it must be treated specifically, sometimes with antibiotics.

Prevention

It is not always possible prevent glossitis, but there are some things you can do to reduce the risk.

Avoid smoking

Practice good oral hygiene to improve the health of your teeth, gums, and tongue

Get regular checkups at your dentist, as often as your dentist recommends

Avoid foods that irritate your tongue or mouth, such as spicy or acidic foods and acidic drinks.

Try to eat as healthily as possible, which includes at least five servings of fruit and vegetables each day. Make sure your diet includes foods that provide iron and vitamin B12 to prevent deficiencies.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and to prevent your mouth from drying out too much (drink frequent sips throughout the day if you tend to have a dry mouth).

Source | Mds Manuals