Glossy Flossy, Rihanna’s sexy men’s lingerie

Rihanna continues to surprise with its underwear line Savage X Fenty: this time the singer pulled a capsule of men’s red underwear out of her hat, waiting for Valentine’s Day.

Glossy Flossythis is the name of the collection, is a riot of hot, fishnet, sexy lingerie, available up to a triple XL.

The collection includes a tank top, a cropped top cut right above the nipples, and an LBD harness that is already sold out; all accompanied by mesh briefs, and all in the color “Goji berries”.

Rihanna, who has recently made her first pregnancy official, for some time now with her Fenty line has made it clear that sexy underwear has neither gender nor size, and today with Glossy Flossy she confirms, once more, her line of thought, with a decidedly hot men’s collection.

The capsule is obviously available on the official Savage X Fenty website, with a subscription Fenty Xtra Vip which includes a $ 49.95 monthly fee, converted into online store credits. It seems that up to now Glossy Flossy has enjoyed a lot of success with the public. If you are thinking of an original Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, then, who knows that Rihanna will not be able to offer you an idea.