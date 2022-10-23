Gluteal Tendinopathy: Trochanteric Pain – Medical News

The improvement in hip function was greater with education plus exercise than with corticosteroid injections.

INTRODUCTION

Gluteal tendinopathy, often referred to as greater trochanteric bursitis or greater trochanteric pain syndrome, has a prevalence of 10-25% and is experienced by one in four women over the age of 50 years. The disorder presents as pain and tenderness over the greater trochanter and often interferes with sleep and physical function. The level of disability and quality of life is equivalent to that of severe hip osteoarthritis, 3 and effective management strategies are required.

Corticosteroid injections are commonly used to manage gluteal tendonitis and while the early results are promising, the medium-term benefits are significantly less and the long-term results are no better than a wait-and-see approach.

A contemporary approach to managing other tendinopathies combines education to reduce load on the tendon during sustained postures and function (ie, load management) with exercises6 that target the underlying pathology. This approach has not been tested in randomized clinical trials for gluteal tendinopathy.

A nonrandomized clinical trial compared a home exercise program with the use of corticosteroids and radial shock wave therapy, reporting that home exercise had poor performance compared at one and four months. No load management advice was provided and the exercise was not specific to the involved gluteal tendons and muscles.

We conducted a randomized clinical trial to compare the effects of a tendon load management education program plus specific exercise, a single corticosteroid injection, and a wait-and-see approach on pain and global improvement in individuals with gluteal tendinopathy. .

The hypothesis was that the use of education plus exercise and corticosteroids would be better than a wait-and-see approach in the short term (after eight weeks), while education plus exercise would be better than the use of corticosteroids in the long term ( after 52 weeks).

ABSTRACT

Lateral hip pain is sometimes called “greater trochanteric bursitis,” but the preferred term is now greater trochanteric pain syndrome (because this disorder is usually caused by gluteal tendinopathies, sometimes with adjacent bursitis).

Although corticosteroids are often used in patients with greater trochanteric pain syndrome, the best treatment is unknown. In this multicenter trial from Australia, investigators randomized 204 patients (82% women, mean age, 55) with lateral hip pain for more than 3 months to education plus exercise, corticosteroid injection, or no treatment.

Education plus exercise participants received 14 educational sessions over 8 weeks on progressive tendon loading plus a specific exercise program; injection participants received an ultrasound-guided corticosteroid injection.

At 8 weeks, both the education plus exercise and injection groups reported significantly greater overall improvement in their “hip condition” than the no treatment group (77% and 58% vs. 29%), as well as significantly greater pain. lower intensity; differences between the education plus exercise group and the injection group were also significant.

At 52 weeks, education plus exercise was superior to both injection and no treatment for overall hip improvement (79% vs. 58% and 52%).