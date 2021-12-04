gluten-free carbohydrates, minerals and fiber

Dr. Giulia Temponi, nutritionist biologist, explains the properties and (few) contraindications of chestnuts

They are the fruit of autumn par excellence and are also a source of carbohydrates perfect for those who suffer from celiac disease or gluten intolerance: let’s talk about chestnuts. These nuts, similar only in appearance to certain dried fruit, see their season from October to December and have long been used for their many properties, in particular fibers and minerals. “In ancient times, chestnuts were defined bread of the poor and their tree, bread tree. This is because they are rich in starch and source of sugars, that provide good energy immediately available ”, remembers Dr. Giulia Temponi, nutritionist biologist.

The nutritional properties of chestnuts –

Beyond the presence of starch, carbohydrate also present in corn and potatoes, chestnuts have important nutritional properties: “Chestnuts are rich in fibers, which slow down the absorption of nutrients and thus help regulate levels of sugars and cholesterol in the blood. They are also rich in complex carbohydrates, that give energy to immediate availability. And then they contain mineral salts such as potassium, phosphorus, iron and copper, folate and B vitamins This is why they can be an ally in the diet of pregnant women, but at the same time they can be consumed (in moderation) by those suffering from diabetes or hypercholesterolemia“Explains the nutritionist.

Chestnuts and dried fruit –

Although similar in appearance to dried fruit, chestnuts are substantially very different. “Walnuts, almonds, pistachios and the like are rich in omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, while the lipid content of chestnuts is lower. Chestnuts instead they are a greater source of complex carbohydrates, so much so that they are more similar to cereals, even if they do not contain gluten“, Emphasizes Dr. Temponi. “The important presence of sugars and minerals makes them a perfect snack for the recovery after training, also to restore the electrolyte balance “.

Chestnuts and intestines –

There are no particular contraindications to the consumption of chestnuts in a moderate way, but be careful in some specific cases. “If you suffer from irritable bowel syndrome or you have gastrointestinal disorders chestnuts can cause problems. In general, then, if you eat in excess they may have a laxative effect, due to the high presence of fibers ”, recalls the nutritionist.

For those suffering from celiac disease or gluten intolerance –

Just thereabsence of gluten makes the chestnuts a source of carbohydrates perfect for those who suffer from celiac disease or gluten intolerance: “Chestnuts satiate and are very versatile. They can be eaten dry (in this case the caloric intake is higher due to the absence of water), roasted, steamed or boiled (lighter due to the high presence of water). But theirs too Flour lends itself to many uses: you can make pancakes, wraps, desserts. They can then be done creams and velvets chestnuts, perhaps with the addition of leeks or mushrooms. A portion of chestnuts can replace bread and be a good snack for athletes and celiacs ”, suggests Dr. Temponi.