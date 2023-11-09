Gluten-Free Diet: Recipes to Prepare Delicious and Healthy Desserts for Celiacs – People – Culture

He Gluten is a protein found in foods such as wheat, barley and rye.And although for most people, consuming foods containing gluten is not a problem, there is a small population who are allergic to this protein and may have unpleasant experiences when they consume foods that contain it. .

The Mayo Clinic mentions that this unpleasant experience experienced by people who are allergic to gluten is called celiac diseasewhich in turn is regarded as a chronic digestive and immune disorders Which can damage the small intestine in the long run and without proper diet.

You may also be interested in: Gluten-Free Diets: Are They Healthy for Everyone?

people who suffer from Digestive disorder, they are also known as celiac and they present an abnormal immune response when they consume foods containing gluten, which can cause inflammation in the lining of the small intestine, making it difficult to absorb essential nutrients. The most common symptoms of gluten allergy include stomach pain, diarrhea, weight loss, and fatigue.

Gastroenterology experts refer to this People allergic to gluten should follow a gluten-free diet, its main purpose is to avoid symptoms and maintain good health. This diet mainly involves avoiding consumption of foods containing wheat, barley and rye.

Although following this diet may be a challenge for many people, gluten-free flours are currently available such as Rice, Almond, Oat and Coconut FlourThere are excellent options for cooking and preparing delicious desserts, without affecting your health.

Oats in their pure form are gluten-free.

It is important to mention that people allergic to gluten should consult a doctor or nutritionist before making drastic changes to their diet. These professionals can provide guidance and support so that patients can receive all the necessary nutrients through a balanced diet.

You can also read: What is Celiac Disease, a disease that affects people who consume gluten?

Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes You Can Make at Home

Below we will show you three delicious dessert options that do not contain gluten and that you can prepare at home with very few ingredients.

Gluten Free Flan

Material: Ingredients: 1 can of gluten-free condensed milk, 4 eggs and vanilla essence to taste.Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. In a container, you should mix condensed milk, eggs and vanilla essence until you get a homogeneous mixture. Next, you need to place the mixture into individual flan molds. Place the molds on a baking tray with hot water, up to half the height of the molds. Bake for about 40 minutes or until the flan is firm. Let it cool and refrigerate before serving.

Cornstarch and Lemon Cake

Material: 1 cup gluten-free cornstarch, 1 cup sugar, 3 eggs and the juice and rind of 2 lemons.

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Mix cornstarch and sugar in a bowl. Mix eggs, juice and lemon juice. You should include as much content as possible. Place the mixture in a pre-greased cake pan. Bake for about 30 minutes or until the cake is golden brown and firm to the touch. Let cool before opening and serving.

Also read: Do rolled oats contain gluten?

Gluten-Free Coconut and Banana Cookies

Material: 2 ripe bananas, 1 cup grated coconut and 1 teaspoon vanilla essence.Preparation:

Preheat the oven at 180°C. In a container, you have to mash the banana until you get a smooth puree. Add grated coconut and vanilla essence. Make small balls from the dough and place them on a pre-greased baking tray. Flatten the balls slightly with a fork. Bake for about 15 minutes or until the cookies are golden brown around the edges. Let cool before serving.

More news in EL Tiempo