Gluwa launches crypto debt fund in the Ethereum ecosystem

Gluwa, a San Francisco-based financial platform, has launched a cryptocurrency venture capital debt fund on the Ethereum (ETH / USD) network, the first of its kind, according to Invezz’s news release. The fund offers a maximum APY of 12% to retail investors. This is in line with Gluwa’s borderless financial vision of connecting investors around the world to profitable, high-growth opportunities in new, limited-capital markets.

Credit lines for underbanked and unbanked

The platform raises funds up for grabs and uses them to offer its partners liquidity, lines of credit and other credit opportunities for unbanked and underbanked people. Such lines of credit are a great way to start a business or otherwise access funds in a time of need. Gluwa’s partnerships with credit companies include those with Jenfi, which finances digital businesses in Asia, and Aella, which provides lines of credit to millions of people in Africa.

Fixed-term fund on Luniverse

The new venture debt fund runs on a Luniverse Ethereum sidechain and will have a fixed term of 3 months. Investors can join the account by trading Bitcoin (BTC / USD) with the Gluwa sUSDC-G stablecoin via the non-custodial exchange within the Gluwa app. Deposits will be made on a first-come-first-served basis starting at an investment limit of $ 500,000 sUSDC-G.

Upcoming investment products 2021-2022

More than 1,000 people completed KYC procedures prior to launch, which is only the first of Gluwa’s investment products. Other accounts to come include a 5% APY savings account and a premium linked account, which offers 4% APY collective interest. Gluwa Invest marks the beginning of a broader strategy to achieve a decentralized credit ecosystem of unsecured loans based on the Creditcoin blockchain.

Brendan O’Toole, Product Manager of Gluwa Invest, said:

“The launch of Gluwa Invest is a significant milestone and an important step towards realizing our ultimate vision: connecting people around the world with the opportunities, capital and investments they need.”

Gluwa CEO Tae Oh added:

“Our users benefit twice from it. First, by making responsible investments that provide credit opportunities for millions of people, and secondly, by providing our investors with industry-leading returns. “