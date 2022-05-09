It is not new that bad eating habits and a mainly sedentary life have a big impact on health. Specifically, when it comes to heart health, traditional risk factors can be divided into two: non-modifiable ones, such as age, gender and genetic component; or the modifiable ones, that is the arterial pressure, the presence of fats in the blood, the glycemic control and the cigarette smoking.

The modifiable factors

To avoid being faced with unpleasant situations, the most important factor will certainly be to work on prevention. Correct lifestyle habits, constant physical activity and above all a balanced and correct diet will in fact work miracles. In this regard, then, we must always remember the importance of sleep and its impact on the amount of stress. This fundamental component of our life must then be balanced in terms of both quantity and quality. Generally, at least six hours of uninterrupted good sleep each night are always recommended, to prevent risk factors from increasing.

Likewise, we shouldn’t underestimate the importance of one particular meal over the others: breakfast. A meal which, in fact, represents a very important variable and which affects a large percentage of the daily energy intake. So, not only must be careful what to eat for breakfast, but also be careful not to skip it. Avoiding this meal of the day, for whatever reason, could have highly undesirable effects in the long run.

Glycemia and cholesterol always under control with these simple and quick tips to follow during the diet

As for a healthy diet, then, in principle to be based on the Mediterranean model, we should follow some advice. We will therefore always have to abound with portions of vegetables, consuming at least one every day. Similarly, a lot of fruit should be integrated, but limiting the consumption of too sugary ones such as grapes, figs and bananas. As for the intake of carbohydrates, we should instead prefer exclusively wholemeal ones, always maintaining moderate portions.

We also avoid meat, especially red meat, to which we may prefer leaner cuts of foods such as fish and legumes: two equally valid and, in many cases, healthier sources of protein. Or, finally, as dairy products we should instead limit ourselves only to milk or at most yogurt, trying to cut the consumption of cheeses that are not fresh and too mature. Thanks to these tips we will then discover that it will not be too difficult to have blood sugar and cholesterol always under control and thus live a healthier life.

