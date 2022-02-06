Glycemia, Prof Berrino’s trick to eat biscuits without raising blood sugar

Eating cookies without raising blood sugar is possible, thanks to Prof Berrino’s recipes, which do not include the use of sugar.

In Dr. Berrino’s recipes, we have: type 2 flour, or semi-wholemeal, cocoa, sunflower oil, or extra virgin olive oil.

Glycemia, Prof Berrino’s trick

We have often talked about glycemiaand how physiologically, the human body is equipped with a system to regulate itself autonomously, to maintain constant blood sugar levels throughout the day.

To follow have a healthy meal plan and be active is the basis of blood sugar control, Professor Berrino has developed tricks that allow those suffering from high blood sugar to still enjoy good cookies.

In fact, in the choice of foods to be mixed an ingredient is not contemplated, the number one enemy of blood sugar: sugar.

In Doctor Berrino’s cookies, like sugar substitute we have: lraisins and dates.

Professor Franco Berrino is an epidemiologist doctor known in the academic world in Italy, also for having founded the association ‘La Grande Via, collaborating with NaturaSì, with Enrica Bortolazzi.

In the varieties of biscuits, butter and eggs are absent100% vegetable with an authentic flavor.

Compared with processed biscuits, in which it is easy to have a lot of sugar and added aromas, they have a certain “fragility” of consistency.

The secret of raisins in prof Berrino’s biscuits

At the base of the ingredients for Berrino the naturalness of the “sweet taste”, which was initially achieved by using whole raisins.

However, to make the taste of the dessert more balanced, which could be excessive, the compromise was that of grind only one part with the sunflower seeds and leave the other part whole.

This combination gives the right biscuit consistency. The biscuits bear the names of Joy and Love, the former has a flavor close to the flavor of lemon peel, which the raisins mitigate perfectly.

The ‘Amore’ biscuit is rich in cinnamon, cocoa and dried fruit such as dates, which give it an earthy texture.

In doughs made with type 2 flour, the certainty of taking biscuits that contain fibers and wheat germ, therefore without industrial manipulation.

The nutritional values ​​of 100 grams of cocoa shortbread have about 20 grams of fat divided into 2.7 grams of saturated fatty acids, for a total caloric intake open at 451 kcal (1884 kj).